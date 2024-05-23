Football

Weekend of World Class Football on 10 Play
A-League All Stars, Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final, FA Cup Final And More

Mariners crowned Isuzu UTE A-League Champions

The Mariners completed a historic treble in front of a record crowd in Gosford on Saturday night

Preview: Matildas vs China

Watch the Matildas two match series against China live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Rewind: All the action from the A-Leagues Finals Series on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Isuzu UTE and Liberty A-League Finals Series

Catch up with all the action from Arsenal vs A-League All Stars

Relive all the action from Arsenal vs A-League All Stars Women on 10 Play

Relive all the action from Newcastle vs A-League All Stars

Catch up with all the action from Newcastle vs A-League All Stars Men on 10 Play

Relive all the action from Tottenham vs Newcastle on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Spurs vs Newcastle match on 10 Play

FA Cup Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final

Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Playoffs Return to Darwin

Watch the Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Playoffs live and free on 10 Play

Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from the Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals

Sport in May

Find out what’s coming up across sport on 10 Play in May

Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League LIVE on Network 10 and Paramount+

2024 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play in 2024

2024 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Fans can watch Socceroos matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

FA Cup Fixtures

FA Cup 2023/24 LIVE on Paramount+

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Gear up for the 2024 Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+

Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

Watch action from the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup LIVE and free on 10 Play

Scottish Cup Fixtures

2023/24 Scottish Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+

Liberty A-League Fixtures

2023/24 Liberty A-League Women LIVE and free on 10 Play

2024