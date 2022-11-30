Exclusive Sport on 10 Play

Not only can you LIVE Stream, Catch-Up and Binge your favorite sport, 10 Play has much more on offer for Sports fans to watch whenever you like.

WOW - Women Of Wrestling

10 play is excited to welcome WOW - Women Of Wrestling, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, which will premiere exclusively on 10 play.

WOW, the only all-female wrestling organisation with a global TV footprint, has been licensed to 10 play in Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution as an exclusive premiere, marking the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women’s wrestling.

United

United is a 6 part series with each episode progressing the story within the 2021/22 A-league season around the performance of the Western United FC team, management of the club and the building of a $100m stadium, training, and residential precinct.

Each episode follows our key characters; players, coaches, managers, fans and commentators and provides an insight into the rollercoaster ride of trying to manage, shape and lead the Western United FC towards the finals series, whilst at the same time juggling it’s commitment to building a local community – all during a global pandemic.

The series captures the training, the build-up, the tensions, the team dynamics, individual successes and failures, the politics and the highs and lows, providing an access all areas, backstage pass window into the complex and emotionally charged world of being a professional footballer, operator and community builder.

Round Ball Rules

Tune in every week for Round Ball Rules, the ultimate recap of the week that was in football.

Join a rotating roster of expert panelists from the 10 Sport team like Tara Rushton, Simon Hill, Mark Milligan, Robbie Thomson, Daniel Mcbreen and more, as they keep you up to date with everything from the world of Australian football and beyond – the round ball rules!

To Kingdom Come

To Kingdom Come provides fans the chance to relive all the highs and lows of the Sydney Kings’ NBL22 championship run, in an exciting behind-the-scenes documentary exclusively on 10 Peach and 10 Play.A-Leagues All Access.

A-Leagues All Access

Get ready fans. You’ll be able to get closer to your favourite players and clubs than ever before in 2022/23 through a ground-breaking new behind-the-scenes documentary series – A-Leagues All Access.

In a collaboration between the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), KEEPUP Studios and JAM TV, A-Leagues supporters will be granted unprecedented access that will push the sporting boundaries in a docuseries spanning 30 episodes, which will be aired week-to-week on Thursday evenings.

Each episode will feature a different character in the A-Leagues – across the Isuzu UTE A-League and Liberty A-League – from players to coaches and fans, going beyond match days with unlimited access to their football, their lives and their passions.

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

NBL23: Unrivalled goes behind-the-scenes at the Sydney Kings, as they aim for back-to-back championships and visits the Tasmania JackJumpers, last year's fairytale story in their incredible run to the Grand Final. How will they back up from a memorable inaugural season?

There's the Perth Wildcats and the pressure of bouncing back from missing the finals for the first time in 35 years, and the Adelaide 36ers, who've re-tooled, re-built and have renewed expectations with a star-studded lineup.

We head to Melbourne United and chat to Isaac Humphries, who's fit and firing leading into the season, and check in on one of the biggest NBL signings of all time, Australian basketball royalty, Aron Baynes. Plus much more.

