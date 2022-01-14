Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 Ep.3
Sport
Air Date: Fri 14 Jan 2022
The 10 Football team previews the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, which will serve as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Latest Updates
ExtrasWinter Festival of FootballAustralia Cup
More
Latest News
FA Cup
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
The Home Of Australian Football
FFA Cup
AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road to Qatar
AFC: Champions League
Fixtures
Articles
A-League
NBL
Socceroos
Commonwealth Bank Matildas
Socceroos Articles
AFC
Commonwealth Bank Matildas Articles
2021