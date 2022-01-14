Football

Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 Ep.3
NC | Sport

Air Date: Fri 14 Jan 2022

The 10 Football team previews the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, which will serve as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

2021