Guide: The Powerchair Football World Cup

The FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 will be streamed live and free across 10 Play this October as the best teams from around the world arrive down under in Sydney to compete for the title.

It has been a long wait since the last World Cup with COVID forcing a two year delay of the showcase event in Sydney which was originally scheduled to be held in 2021.

France are the reigning champions after toppling hosts United States of America in Florida back in 2017. It was at that World Cup which Australia announced themselves on the world stage as they secured a fourth spot finish.

The Third Place Playoff and Final on Friday, October 20 will be available to stream live and free on 10 Play!

10 Play's Schedule of the 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup

Friday, October 20

17:30 (AEDT) - Third Place play-off 20:00 (AEDT) - Final

How to Watch the FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023

Watch the final stages of the FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play this October!