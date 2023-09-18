AFC: Champions League

How To Watch The AFC Champions League

Watch all of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League matches LIVE on Paramount+.

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation. This year 40 teams will compete in the tournament with the winner qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2023/24 tournament with every match streamed live on Paramount+.

Melbourne City will be Australia's sole representative in the AFC Champions League.

2023/24 AFC Champions League Fixtures

How to Watch on Paramount+

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

For more football, head to our Football Hub to catch up on key events, highlights, articles and more.

AFC Champions League Fixtures

2023/24 AFC Champions League live on Paramount+
More about the AFC Champions League

Find out more about what the AFC Champions League is and some interesting facts.
AFC Champions League: History

