Summer of Bellator, Historic Events and Title Fights

With Bellator 289 approaching so does the Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semi Finals where four fighters are just two wins away from winning the grand prize of one million dollars!

Two-time NCAA champion Raufeon Stots is set to define his interim title against rising star Danny Sabatello. On the other side of the bracket, number two ranked Patchy Mix is set to take on third ranked, Magomed Magomedov.

The co-main event slot for the Bellator Flyweight world championship rematch sees Liz Carmouche take on Juliana Velasquez who Carmouche defeated to win the championship earlier this year.

Stots vs Sabatello

Two master trash talkers face off in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix Semi-finals where they aim to end a long war of back-and-forth trash talk. Raufeon ‘Supa’ Stots has been perfect in his first six debut fights for Bellator which earnt him his place in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

Raufeon faced the former champion earlier in the bracket in which he claimed the interim title by knockout due to a third-round head kick to make his way to the semi-final.

Danny ‘The Italian Gangster’ Sabatello has had a much longer road to this semi-final, having to compete in a ‘Wild Card’ matchup against Jornel Lugo which he won by unanimous vote to make his way to the quarter-final against Higo.

Sabatello dominates in his ground game to get the better of his opponents inside the cage. He excels with not only his feet but also his mouth as we’ve learnt from his heel spell. The two have been going at each other for months and it is all to play for as the winner goes on for the chance to win the million dollars.

Carmouche vs Velasquez 2

Carmouche is seen as the pioneer of women’s MMA and she is set for a rematch to defend her newly captured title against the former holder, Juliana Velasquez.

Since signing for Bellator in 2020, 38-year-old Carmouche has been dominant in her recent fights and is currently on a four-fight winning streak against opponents ranked higher than her. Carmouche’s fourth-round TKO of Velasquez resulted in a perfect end to her long journey for a world title, setting up a highly anticipated rematch.

Their last meeting remains a bitter memory for Velasquez as she believes the stoppage was premature as Velasquez was up 30-27, 30-27 and 19-28 across the scorecards. She aims to prove it was a fluke in the upcoming rematch as she aims to take back her title.

Mix vs Magomedev

On the opposite of the semi-final bracket is an equally exciting matchup in the Grand Prix where second plays third for a chance to win the massive prize money on offer.

Patchy ‘No Love’ Mix has proved himself as one of the most feared grapplers in the sport, dominating opponents with ease. Currently on a three match win streak he looks set to continue that enroute to the final.

On the other hand, Magomed ‘Tiger’ Magomedev has been sensational throughout his Bellator career with his fast striking style and submission abilities skills. Magomedev made his way to the final after submitting Enrique Barzola in round four. His skill has seen him knockout many opponents even former UFC world champion, Petr Yan.

Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) 1300-1530 - live and free on 10 Play

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: IC-Raufeon Stots (18-1) vs. #6-Danny Sabatello (13-1)

Flyweight World Title Bout: C-Liz Carmouche (17-7) vs. #1-Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: #2- Patchy Mix (16-1) vs. #3-Magomed Magomedov (19-2)

Bellator Vs Rizin

It’s not over there though as once Bellator 289 draws to an end we see Bellator take on Rizin in a star studded main card on New Year’s Day 2023. Taking things from out the cage and into a four sided ring against Rizin in the five fight main card.

Some of the major names set to represent Bellator in Tokyo at this star-studded spectacle will be current featherweight world champion and Number one ranked Bellator pound for pound fighter Patricio Pitbull who recently became Bellator’s Featherweight Champion after beating Bellator’s former top ranked fighter Adam Borics.

The third ranked ranked pound-for-pound talent AJ “Mercenary” McKee who has been lethal recently with his lightning quick submission has resulted in 13 combined stoppage victories. His debut to Bellator with 18 wins and no losses has sent the fighter into superstardom.

Another fighter going to Japan this New Year is former Bellator Bantamweight World Champions Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta who holds the esteemed title of being one of the few fighters who has held notable championships in multiple weight classes which prompted him to be on this roster.

Kyoji Horiguchi is a fighter set to compete in the main card. He’s a fighter who has managed to fight in Rizin and Bellator across his career and is the former Bellator Bantamweight Champion. Horiguchi is widely regarded to be the best fighter to come from Japan and is set to fight Hiromasa Ougikubo of Rizin.

Sunday, January 1 (AEDT) 1200-1430 - live and free on 10 Play

Lightweight Non-Title Main Event: AJ McKee (19-1) vs. Roberto de Souza (14-1)

Featherweight Non-Title Main Event: Patricio Pitbull (34-5) vs. Kleber Koike (31-5-1)

Bantamweight Feature Bout: Juan Archuleta (26-4) vs. Soo Chul Kim (18-6-1)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-6-2)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-2) vs. Koji Takeda (15-3)

Bellator 290

Don't miss out on Bellator 290 as undisputed Heavyweight World Champion Ryan Bader is set to take on MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko in what is set to be a rematch of their 2019 Heavyweight Grand Prix fight.

The Heavyweight title isn’t the only thing up for grabs as Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero is set to fight World Champion Vladimir Nemkov for the Light Heavyweight title.

Bader vs Emelianenko 2

Last matchup between these two was in 2019 which ended with Bader claiming the title defeating Emelianenko in just 35 seconds in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Grand Final from a lethal strike to the head and a barrage of punches before the referee had to step in.

Never one to back off from an opponent, Bader has had nothing but high-profile fights since signing with Bellator in 2017, defeating Emelianenko, King Mo, Matt Mitrione, Linton Vassell, Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis to successfully keep his heavyweight title.

Emelianenko is highly regarded as the greatest heavyweights in MMA is set to return to the Bellator cage for the second time since his first round TKO against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in 2019.

Romero vs Nemkov

Olympic Medallist Yoel Romero is set to fight Vadim Nemkov who recently overcame former number one, Corey Anderson, in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final to take home $1 million.

Romero is considered to be one of the best and biggest free agent signings in 2021. Joining Bellator to much anticipation with his ability to knockout opponents with ease. Despite joining the franchise at 45 and later than most, he has been dominant and just got better with time.

During his admirable career, Nemkov has amassed a hulking 40 wins and obtaining such titles as the former PRIDE FC Heavyweight World Champion and four-time combat sambo world champion and even going on an 8 year unbeaten streak.

Bellator 290: Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 MAIN CARD: LIVE and free on 10 Play Sunday, 5 FEB 1300 AEDT

Heavyweight World Title Main Event: #C-Ryan Bader (30-7, 1 NC) vs. #3-Fedor Emelianenko (40-6, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweight World Title Co-Main Event: #C-TBD vs. Yoel Romero (15-6)

Bellator 291

It’s all happening in the Irish Capital as Yaroslav Amosov takes on interim title holder Logan Storley in order to protect his Welterweight title.

That’s not all, as undefeated rising Irish star Ciaran Clarke welcomes Scotland’s Keir Harvie to the Bellator cage for the first time in the featherweight division.

Amosov vs Storley 2

The Blockbuster matchup of this event is the return of Yaroslav Amosov who only six months ago was meant to be defending his welterweight title in London’s Bellator 281 but was forced to cancel to defend his country in the war.

Amosov is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world with 26 consecutive wins and no losses. The Ukrainian currently holds the longest active unbeaten streak in all of Bellator, needing just three wins to equal Khabib Nurmagomedov’s all-time record of 29-0.

Storley is a former standout of NCAA D1 college wrestling from the University of Minnesota and is currently the interim champion. Sitting with a record of nine wins and one loss in the Bellator cage with his only loss coming from his opponent Amosov. He will be wanting to show that the only mark on his otherwise flawless record was just down to luck.

Clarke vs Harvie

Clarke is seen to be one of the big new prospects of Bellator’s roster and is currently undefeated. The rising star is hungry to climb the featherweight rankings and has already notched six wins from his first six fights.

Looking to spoil the Irishman’s party, Harvie is aiming to hand Clarke his first defeat as he makes his Bellator debut. Coming from Extreme Fighting Championship and being a standout fighter, he has won five of his eight professional match ups to date.

Bellator 291: AMOSOV VS. STORLEY 2 MAIN CARD: LIVE and free on 10 Play Saturday, 26 FEB 0800 AEDT