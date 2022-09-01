Matildas: Preview Show

Latest News
Sport in August: Wrap
Australia Cup action was the main talking point throughout August with a total of 17 matches taking place live and exclusive on 10 play.
Sport in September
The Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take centre stage across 10 and 10 play with four matches across an action-packed September.
Melbourne to Host November Blockbuster as CommBank Matildas Welcome Olympic Silver Medallists Sweden
Australia and Sweden will continue their strong rivalry in November when the CommBank Matildas host the reigning Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday, 12 November 2022
Vote for your Socceroos Team of the Century now!
Know your Australian football history? Love the Socceroos? Now’s your chance to contribute to a once in a century list, as we seek out the views of our supporters to determine the Socceroos’ ‘Team of the Century’
Winter Festival of Football Wrap
Catch up with all the highlights and extras from Network 10’s Winter Festival of Football
Everton vs Celtic clash to headline inaugural Sydney Super Cup in 2022
Watch the inaugural Sydney Super Cup featuring Celtic, Everton, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers live and free on Network 10.