2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|16 Feb
|1830-2140, kick off 1910
|Matildas vs Czech Republic
|Cup of Nations
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|19 Feb
|1730-2030, kick off 1800
|Matildas vs Spain
|Cup of Nations
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|22 Feb
|1830-2140, kick off 1910
|Matildas vs Jamaica
|Cup of Nations
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
- Follow the Matildas: https://www.matildas.com.au/follow-westfield-matildas-journey-2023