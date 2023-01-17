Matildas

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

 Date Time  (AEDT)  Event  Round  Location Watch
16 Feb 1830-2140, kick off 1910 Matildas vs Czech Republic Cup of Nations Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
19 Feb 1730-2030, kick off 1800 Matildas vs Spain Cup of Nations CommBank Stadium Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
22 Feb 1830-2140, kick off 1910 Matildas vs Jamaica Cup of Nations McDonald Jones Stadium Watch live on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
CommBank Matildas right back Charlotte Grant was in Sydney for the Cup of Nations announcement last week, where she shared how the last 12 months have helped put her best foot forward in a world cup year.
The CommBank Matildas are locked in to meet Czechia, Spain and Jamaica next month in the Cup of Nations, we go through our history against our three opponents.
The CommBank Matildas are set to face Czechia, Spain and Jamaica in the Cup of Nations early this year.
Watch all the action from the CommBank Matildas' Cup of Nations campaign live and free on 10 Play in February
CommBank Matildas forward Cortnee Vine expressed her excitement for a chance at redemption after the announcement of the Cup of Nations tournament last week.