Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals

We had four of the best matches featured over three matchdays in the Australia Cup Quarter Finals.

The action began last Thursday as Melbourne City made the trip to TK Shutter Reserve to face off against MetroStars.

MetroStars vs Melbourne City: Full Match Replay

MetroStars vs Melbourne City: Highlights

We headed to Knights Stadium next as Melbourne Knights met fellow Victorian NPL outfit Heidelberg United.

Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC: Highlights

We were then treated to a twilight clash as Brisbane Roar welcomed Western Sydney Wanderers to Perry Park in the Saturday kick off.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Full Match Replay

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Highlights

The final match took place on a steamy Sunday afternoon at Leichhardt Oval as Sydney FC went head to head with Western United.

Sydney FC vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Western United: Highlights

Australia Cup: Semi Finals Draw

We are only days away from the commencement of the Australia Cup Semi Finals.

There are some massive fixtures on the horizon with the Knights hosting Roar while two A-League heavyweights will face off as Melbourne City take on Sydney FC.

Stay tuned for more details about the Semi Finals.

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures