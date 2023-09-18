Australia Cup

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals

Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals

We had four of the best matches featured over three matchdays in the Australia Cup Quarter Finals.

The action began last Thursday as Melbourne City made the trip to TK Shutter Reserve to face off against MetroStars.

MetroStars vs Melbourne City: Full Match Replay

MetroStars vs Melbourne City: Highlights

We headed to Knights Stadium next as Melbourne Knights met fellow Victorian NPL outfit Heidelberg United.

Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC: Highlights

The Knights have a date with Brisbane Roar in the Semi Finals (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

We were then treated to a twilight clash as Brisbane Roar welcomed Western Sydney Wanderers to Perry Park in the Saturday kick off.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Full Match Replay

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Highlights

The final match took place on a steamy Sunday afternoon at Leichhardt Oval as Sydney FC went head to head with Western United.

Sydney FC vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Western United: Highlights

Australia Cup: Semi Finals Draw

We are only days away from the commencement of the Australia Cup Semi Finals.

There are some massive fixtures on the horizon with the Knights hosting Roar while two A-League heavyweights will face off as Melbourne City take on Sydney FC.

Stay tuned for more details about the Semi Finals.

Australia Cup 2023 Semi Finals Draw Confirmed

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Draw
Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Draw

The Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Draw took place on Sunday evening live on 10 Play
