AFC Cup Fixtures

Watch Australia's first two representatives, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC, as they battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup.
Watch all their matches live and free on 10 Play.
How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup
|Date
|Times (AEST)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|20 Sep
|2150-2430, kick off 2200
|Terengganu FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|ASEAN
|Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Terengganu
|Live and free on 10 Play
|21 Sep
|2150-2430, kick off 2200
|Shan United vs Macarthur FC
|ASEAN
|Thuwunna Football Stadium, Yangon
|Live and free on 10 Play
|4 Oct
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC
|ASEAN
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live and free on 10 Play
|5 Oct
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC
|ASEAN
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah
|Live and free on 10 Play
|26 Oct
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Bali United
|ASEAN
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live and free on 10 Play
|26 Oct
|2250-2530, kick off 2300
|Phnom Penh Crown FC vs Macarthur FC
|ASEAN
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|Live and free on 10 Play
|8 Nov
|2250-2530, kick off 2300
|Bali United vs Central Coast Mariners
|ASEAN
|Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali
|Live and free on 10 Play
|9 Nov
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Phnom Penh Crown FC
|ASEAN
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah
|Live and free on 10 Play
|29 Nov
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Terengganu FC
|ASEAN
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live and free on 10 Play
|30 Nov
|1850-2130, kick off 1900
|Macarthur FC vs Shan United
|ASEAN
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah
|Live and free on 10 Play
|13 Dec
|2250-2530, kick off 2300
|Stallion Laguna FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|ASEAN
|Binan Football Stadium, Laguna
|Live and free on 10 Play
|14 Dec
|2250-2500, kick off 2300
|Dynamic Herb Cebu FC vs Macarthur FC
|ASEAN
|Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila
|Live and free on 10 Play