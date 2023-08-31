AFC Cup Fixtures

Football

2023/24 AFC Cup LIVE and exclusive on 10 Play

Watch Australia's first two representatives, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC, as they battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Watch all their matches live and free on 10 Play.

 Date Times (AEST)  Event  Round  Location Watch
20 Sep 2150-2430, kick off 2200 Terengganu FC vs Central Coast Mariners ASEAN Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Terengganu Live and free on 10 Play
21 Sep 2150-2430, kick off 2200 Shan United vs Macarthur FC ASEAN Thuwunna Football Stadium, Yangon Live and free on 10 Play
4 Oct 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC ASEAN Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live and free on 10 Play
5 Oct 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Macarthur FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC ASEAN Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah Live and free on 10 Play
26 Oct 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Bali United ASEAN Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live and free on 10 Play
26 Oct 2250-2530, kick off 2300 Phnom Penh Crown FC vs Macarthur FC ASEAN Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh Live and free on 10 Play
8 Nov 2250-2530, kick off 2300 Bali United vs Central Coast Mariners ASEAN Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali Live and free on 10 Play
9 Nov 1850-2130, kick off 1900  Macarthur FC vs Phnom Penh Crown FC ASEAN Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah Live and free on 10 Play
29 Nov 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Terengganu FC ASEAN Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live and free on 10 Play
30 Nov 1850-2130, kick off 1900  Macarthur FC vs Shan United ASEAN Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah Live and free on 10 Play
13 Dec 2250-2530, kick off 2300 Stallion Laguna FC vs Central Coast Mariners ASEAN Binan Football Stadium, Laguna Live and free on 10 Play
14 Dec 2250-2500, kick off 2300 Dynamic Herb Cebu FC vs Macarthur FC ASEAN Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila Live and free on 10 Play
