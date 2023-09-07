Liberty A-League Fixtures

Date Times (AEDT) Event Match Week Location Watch

14 Oct 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Round 1 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

14 Oct 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 1 Allianz Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+

14 Oct 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Western United Round 1 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

15 Oct 1255-1500, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Round 1 Sky Stadium, Wellington Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

15 Oct 1455-1700, kick off 1500 Adelaide United vs Canberra United Round 1 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

15 Oct 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Round 1 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

20 Oct 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Round 2 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

20 Oct 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Round 2 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

21 Oct 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Round 2 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

21 Oct 1440-1645, kick off 1445 Melbourne City vs Canberra United Round 2 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

21 Oct 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Round 2 Ballymore Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

22 Oct 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Western United vs Melbourne Victory Round 2 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

3 Nov 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Round 3 Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

4 Nov 1240-1445, kick off 1245 Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Round 3 Sky Stadium, Wellington Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

4 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Canberra United vs Perth Glory Round 3 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

4 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 3 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

4 Nov 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Round 3 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

5 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Western United vs Melbourne City Round 3 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

11 Nov 1440-1645, kick off 1445 Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 4 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

11 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Round 4 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

11 Nov 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Round 4 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

12 Nov 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Round 4 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

12 Nov 1410-1615, kick off 1415 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Round 4 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

12 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Sydney FC vs Canberra United Round 4 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

18 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Canberra United Round 5 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

18 Nov 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix Round 5 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

18 Nov 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Round 5 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

19 Nov 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Round 5 Marden Sports Complex Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

19 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Western United Round 5 Ballymore Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

19 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City Round 5 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

25 Nov 1240-1445, kick off 1245 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Round 6 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

25 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Round 6 Ballymore Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

25 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 6 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

26 Nov 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Round 6 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

26 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Round 6 Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

26 Nov 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Canberra United vs Newcastle Jets Round 6 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

9 Dec 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Adelaide United vs Western United Round 7 Marden Sports Complex Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

9 Dec 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Round 7 Melbourne Training Facility Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Dec 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Round 7 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Dec 1410-1615, kick off 1415 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Round 7 CommBank Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Dec 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Canberra United vs Brisbane Roar Round 7 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Dec 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Round 7 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

15 Dec 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Round 8 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

16 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United Round 8 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

16 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Western United Round 8 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

16 Dec 1725-1930, kick off 1730 Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Round 8 Marden Sports Complex Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

17 Dec 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 8 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

17 Dec 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Sydney FC Round 8 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

22 Dec 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Round 9 Leichhardt Oval Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

22 Dec 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Western United vs Perth Glory Round 9 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

23 Dec 1240-1445, kick off 1245 Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Round 9 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

23 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Canberra United vs Central Coast Mariners Round 9 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

23 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Round 9 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

23 Dec 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United Round 9 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

28 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Round 10 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

29 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Round 10 Allianz Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

30 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Canberra United vs Western United Round 10 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

30 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Round 10 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

31 Dec 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Round 10 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

31 Dec 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Round 10 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

5 Jan 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Round 11 Marden Sports Complex Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

6 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Canberra United Round 11 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

6 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Melbourne Victory vs Western United Round 11 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

7 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Round 11 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

7 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Round 11 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

7 Jan 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 11 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

13 Jan 1455-1700, kick off 1500 Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Round 12 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

13 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Canberra United vs Adelaide United Round 12 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

13 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Western United vs Sydney FC Round 12 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

14 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Round 12 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

14 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Round 12 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

14 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Round 12 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

20 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Round 13 Melbourne Training Facility Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

20 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 13 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

20 Jan 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Round 13 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

21 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Canberra United vs Melbourne Victory Round 13 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

21 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Western United vs Adelaide United Round 13 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

21 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Round 13 Leichhardt Oval Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

26 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Round 14 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

27 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar Round 14 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

27 Jan 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Round 14 Marden Sports Complex Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

28 Jan 1455-1700, kick off 1500 Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United Round 14 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

28 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Round 14 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

28 Jan 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Western United Round 14 Melbourne Training Facility Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

3 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 15 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

3 Feb 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Round 15 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

3 Feb 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Round 15 Leichhardt Oval Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

4 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Canberra United vs Melbourne City Round 15 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

4 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Round 15 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

4 Feb 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Round 15 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

9 Feb 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Round 16 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Round 16 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Feb 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Western United vs Brisbane Roar Round 16 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Feb 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Canberra United Round 16 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

11 Feb 1455-1700, kick off 1500 Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Round 16 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

11 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Round 16 Melbourne Training Facility Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

16 Feb 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 17 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

17 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Round 17 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

18 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Canberra United vs Sydney FC Round 17 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

18 Feb 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United Round 17 Melbourne Training Facility Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

18 Feb 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Round 17 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

18 Feb 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Round 17 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

1 Mar 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Western United vs Canberra United Round 18 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

2 Mar 1510-1715, kick off 1515 Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Round 18 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

2 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Round 18 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

2 Mar 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Round 18 CommBank Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

3 Mar 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Round 18 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

3 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Round 18 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

8 Mar 2155-2400, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix Round 19 Macedonia Park, Stirling Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

9 Mar 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Sydney FC vs Western United Round 19 Leichhardt Oval Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

9 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Canberra United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 19 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

9 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Round 19 Ballymore Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

9 Mar 1655-1900, kick off 1700 Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Round 19 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

10 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Round 19 Melbourne Training Facility Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

15 Mar 1855-2100, kick off 1900 Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar Round 20 Marden Sports Complex Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

16 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Round 20 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

17 Mar 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Round 20 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

17 Mar 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Round 20 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

17 Mar 1410-1615, kick off 1415 Central Coast Mariners vs Canberra United Round 20 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

17 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Western United vs Newcastle Jets Round 20 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

23 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Round 21 Melbourne Training Facility Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

23 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Round 21 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

23 Mar 1755-2000, kick off 1800 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Round 21 Wanderers Football Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

24 Mar 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Canberra United vs Wellington Phoenix Round 21 McKellar Park Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

24 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Round 21 Leichhardt Oval Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

24 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Round 21 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

30 Mar 1355-1600, kick off 1400 Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 22 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

30 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United Round 22 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

30 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Round 22 TBD Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

31 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Round 22 Marden Sports Complex Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+

31 Mar 1555-1800, kick off 1600 Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Round 22 Leichhardt Oval Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+