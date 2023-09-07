Liberty A-League Fixtures

The Liberty A-League season gets underway on October 14, with every match available to watch live and free on 10 Play!
Click for details on How to Watch the Liberty A-League Women's on 10 Play and Paramount+
Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild
Relive the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Season on Demand
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Match Week
|Location
|Watch
|14 Oct
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 1
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|14 Oct
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 1
|Allianz Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|14 Oct
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Western United
|Round 1
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|15 Oct
|1255-1500, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City
|Round 1
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|15 Oct
|1455-1700, kick off 1500
|Adelaide United vs Canberra United
|Round 1
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|15 Oct
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 1
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|20 Oct
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 2
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|20 Oct
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 2
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|21 Oct
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 2
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|21 Oct
|1440-1645, kick off 1445
|Melbourne City vs Canberra United
|Round 2
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|21 Oct
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC
|Round 2
|Ballymore Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|22 Oct
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Western United vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 2
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Nov
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 3
|Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Nov
|1240-1445, kick off 1245
|Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 3
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Canberra United vs Perth Glory
|Round 3
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 3
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Nov
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
|Round 3
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|5 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Western United vs Melbourne City
|Round 3
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|11 Nov
|1440-1645, kick off 1445
|Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 4
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|11 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 4
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|11 Nov
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Adelaide United
|Round 4
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|12 Nov
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Wellington Phoenix vs Western United
|Round 4
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|12 Nov
|1410-1615, kick off 1415
|Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 4
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|12 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Sydney FC vs Canberra United
|Round 4
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Canberra United
|Round 5
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Nov
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 5
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Nov
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 5
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|19 Nov
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Adelaide United vs Sydney FC
|Round 5
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|19 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Western United
|Round 5
|Ballymore Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|19 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
|Round 5
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|25 Nov
|1240-1445, kick off 1245
|Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
|Round 6
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|25 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United
|Round 6
|Ballymore Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|25 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 6
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|26 Nov
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 6
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|26 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
|Round 6
|Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|26 Nov
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Canberra United vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 6
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Dec
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Adelaide United vs Western United
|Round 7
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Dec
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
|Round 7
|Melbourne Training Facility
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Dec
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 7
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Dec
|1410-1615, kick off 1415
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 7
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Dec
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Canberra United vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 7
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Dec
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC
|Round 7
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|15 Dec
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City
|Round 8
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|16 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United
|Round 8
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|16 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Western United
|Round 8
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|16 Dec
|1725-1930, kick off 1730
|Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 8
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Dec
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 8
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Dec
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Sydney FC
|Round 8
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|22 Dec
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 9
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|22 Dec
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Western United vs Perth Glory
|Round 9
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Dec
|1240-1445, kick off 1245
|Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 9
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Canberra United vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 9
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 9
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Dec
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
|Round 9
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|28 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 10
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|29 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 10
|Allianz Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|30 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Canberra United vs Western United
|Round 10
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|30 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 10
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|31 Dec
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory
|Round 10
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|31 Dec
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
|Round 10
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|5 Jan
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne City
|Round 11
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|6 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Canberra United
|Round 11
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|6 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Melbourne Victory vs Western United
|Round 11
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|7 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 11
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|7 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC
|Round 11
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|7 Jan
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 11
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|13 Jan
|1455-1700, kick off 1500
|Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 12
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|13 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Canberra United vs Adelaide United
|Round 12
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|13 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Western United vs Sydney FC
|Round 12
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|14 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory
|Round 12
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|14 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 12
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|14 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City
|Round 12
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|20 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 13
|Melbourne Training Facility
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|20 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 13
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|20 Jan
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 13
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|21 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Canberra United vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 13
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|21 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Western United vs Adelaide United
|Round 13
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|21 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 13
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|26 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
|Round 14
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|27 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 14
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|27 Jan
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Adelaide United vs Perth Glory
|Round 14
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|28 Jan
|1455-1700, kick off 1500
|Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United
|Round 14
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|28 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 14
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|28 Jan
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Western United
|Round 14
|Melbourne Training Facility
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 15
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Feb
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 15
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Feb
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Sydney FC vs Perth Glory
|Round 15
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Canberra United vs Melbourne City
|Round 15
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 15
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Feb
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Central Coast Mariners vs Western United
|Round 15
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Feb
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 16
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 16
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Feb
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Western United vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 16
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Feb
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Canberra United
|Round 16
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|11 Feb
|1455-1700, kick off 1500
|Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United
|Round 16
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|11 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Sydney FC
|Round 16
|Melbourne Training Facility
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|16 Feb
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 17
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 17
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Canberra United vs Sydney FC
|Round 17
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Feb
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Adelaide United
|Round 17
|Melbourne Training Facility
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Feb
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Western United vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 17
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Feb
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 17
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|1 Mar
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Western United vs Canberra United
|Round 18
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|2 Mar
|1510-1715, kick off 1515
|Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United
|Round 18
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|2 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City
|Round 18
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|2 Mar
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
|Round 18
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Mar
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 18
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory
|Round 18
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|8 Mar
|2155-2400, kick off 2200
|Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 19
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Mar
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Sydney FC vs Western United
|Round 19
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Canberra United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 19
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 19
|Ballymore Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Mar
|1655-1900, kick off 1700
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 19
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 19
|Melbourne Training Facility
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|15 Mar
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar
|Round 20
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|16 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
|Round 20
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Mar
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC
|Round 20
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Mar
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
|Round 20
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Mar
|1410-1615, kick off 1415
|Central Coast Mariners vs Canberra United
|Round 20
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Western United vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 20
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 21
|Melbourne Training Facility
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 21
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Mar
|1755-2000, kick off 1800
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United
|Round 21
|Wanderers Football Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|24 Mar
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Canberra United vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round 21
|McKellar Park
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|24 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Sydney FC vs Adelaide United
|Round 21
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|24 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
|Round 21
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|30 Mar
|1355-1600, kick off 1400
|Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 22
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|30 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United
|Round 22
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|30 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Western United vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round 22
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|31 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets
|Round 22
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|31 Mar
|1555-1800, kick off 1600
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
|Round 22
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+
|31 Mar
|1855-2100, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Melbourne City
|Round 22
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|Watch live and free on 10 Play, and Paramount+