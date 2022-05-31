Socceroos: Road To Qatar Pt.6

Latest News
Intriguing Matchups Confirmed as Clubs get set for Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds
The draw for the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup took place on Wednesday evening, with clubs from across the nation discovering which opponents they will face in Australia’s largest annual knockout competition.
Sport in June: Wrap
There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
ULTIMATE GUIDE: Winter Festival of Football
All the biggest names in world football will be live on Network 10 and Paramount+ in July as we gear up for the Winter Festival of Football
How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football
Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+
Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas
Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal
Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football
10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru