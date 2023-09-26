Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Semi Finals

We had a bumper Sunday unfold as we found out our two finalists for the Australia Cup 2023.

We began the afternoon at AAMI Park with a cracker as Isuzu UTE A-League Premiers Melbourne City hosted three-time Australia Cup finalists Sydney FC.

There were plenty of new faces in both sides, catch up with the highlight below to see who came out on top.

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC: Full Match Replay

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC: Highlights

We then headed to a packed-out Knights Stadium as the Melbourne Knights took on Brisbane Roar.

Brisbane faltered at this same stage last year, watch all the action below to see if they did one better and secured their place in their first Australia Cup final.

Melbourne Knights FC vs Brisbane Roar: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Knights FC vs Brisbane Roar: Highlights

Australia Cup Final: Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Allianz Stadium in Sydney will host the Australia Cup Final 2023 between Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar FC on Saturday, 7 October (7.45pm AEDT).

This will be Sydney FC’s fourth Australia Cup (formerly FFA Cup) Final appearance (2016, 2017, 2018, 2023) and Brisbane Roar FC’s first time qualifying for the big dance.

