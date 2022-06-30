Extras
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 9
In the final episode of the season, the goggleboxers cheer on a Lego Masters dragon race and take a fun look at the week that was with The Cheap Seats.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 8
The goggleboxers are blown away by The Voice blind auditions and tag along on an awkward first date on First Dates Australia.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 7
There's not a dry eye in sight when the goggleboxers watch the premiere of MasterChef Australia then they take a trip to Hawaii with Barack Obama.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 6
The goggleboxers are mesmerised by some extreme talent shows and take a journey to the wild of Namibia.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 5
The goggleboxers get up close and personal with Puff the puffer fish, and sink their teeth into some juicy MAFS drama.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 4
The goggleboxers learn about the world of shower beers, and drool over chocolate in this week's episode
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 3
The goggleboxers get up close with the criminal world and the underwater world in this week's episode
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 2
The goggleboxers are back for another week of dishing their honest opinions