Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Round of 16

We had eight massive matches featured over four matchdays in the Australia Cup Round of 16.

The action began last Saturday as Sydney United hosted Brisbane Roar in what was a repeat of last year's semi final match up.

Sydney United 58 FC vs Brisbane Roar: Full Match Replay

Sydney United 58 FC vs Brisbane Roar: Highlights

Next up, we headed to Jack Edwards Reserve for an all A-League clash as Melbourne City met Wellington Phoenix for the third year running in this competition.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix: Full Match Replay

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix: Highlights

We were then treated to three clashes on Tuesday with our Match Day Coverage taking us to Melbourne Knights as they faced off against Campbelltown City.

Melbourne Knights FC vs Campbelltown City SC: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Knights FC vs Campbelltown City SC: Highlights

Elsewhere, we saw two A-League sides pitted against each other as Wanderers took on Adelaide United while Inter Lions travelled to TK Shutter Reserve for their tie against MetroStars.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United: Full Match Replay

MetroStars vs Inter Lions FC: Full Match Replay

The final Round of 16 Match Day was headlined by the fixture at Leichhardt Oval as APIA Leichhardt went toe-to-toe against Sydney FC.

APIA Leichhardt FC vs Sydney FC: Full Match Replay

APIA Leichhardt FC vs Sydney FC: Highlights

While around the grounds, Gold Coast Knights had a date with Western United and Heidelberg United headed north for their meeting with Mount Druitt.

Gold Coast Knights FC vs Western United: Full Match Replay

Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Heidelberg United FC: Full Match Replay

Australia Cup: Quarter Finals Draw

We are only days away from the commencement of the Australia Cup Quarter Finals.

There are some massive fixtures on the horizon with two Victorian NPL sides locking horns while MetroStars are set to host Melbourne City in what is sure to be a must watch encounter.

Stay tuned for more details about the Quarter Finals.

Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Finals Draw Confirmed

