Football

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

2023/24 AFC Cup Draw
NC | Sport

Air Date: Thu 24 Aug 2023

Watch the draw for the 2023/24 AFC Cup

Latest Updates
Extras
Australia CupSubway Socceroos
More

Latest News

image-placeholder

Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Final Draw

The Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Final Draw took place on Wednesday evening live on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Round of 16

Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Round of 16

image-placeholder

Sport in September

Find out what’s coming up across sport on 10 Play in September

image-placeholder

Liberty A-League Women reveal blockbuster opening round in major stadiums for season 2023/24

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has today confirmed the opening round fixtures of the Liberty A-League Women 2023/24 season

image-placeholder

How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup

Watch Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC in the 2023/24 AFC Cup live and free on 10 play

image-placeholder

Subway Socceroos secure clash with Mexico in Dallas

Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Mexico live and free on Network 10 in September

image-placeholder

Watch the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws live and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Round of 32

Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Round of 32

image-placeholder

Watch Neymar in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

Watch Brazilian football superstar Neymar feature for Al Hilal in the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

The Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw took place on Monday evening live on 10 Play

Fixtures

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Australia Cup

CommBank Matildas

Subway Socceroos

Roshn Saudi League

AFC Cup

Winter Festival of Football

Preview Shows

The Home Of Australian Football

Isuzu UTE A-League

Liberty A-League

A-Leagues All Access

Alex Tobin Medal

Round Ball Rules

FA Cup

AFC Champions League

Subway Joeys

Subway Young Socceroos

Dream Big

United

Subway Socceroos Articles

CommBank Matildas Articles

Sydney Super Cup

2023