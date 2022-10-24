Watch Now
A-Leagues All Access
Watch Episode 2: Pantomime Villain
Episodes
Articles
About the Show
Get ready fans. You’ll be able to get closer to your favourite players and clubs than ever before in 2022/23 through a ground-breaking new behind-the-scenes documentary series – A-Leagues All Access.
In a collaboration between the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), KEEPUP Studios and JAM TV, A-Leagues supporters will be granted unprecedented access that will push the sporting boundaries in a docuseries spanning 30 episodes, which will be aired week-to-week on Thursday evenings.
Each episode will feature a different character in the A-Leagues – across the Isuzu UTE A-League and Liberty A-League – from players to coaches and fans, going beyond match days with unlimited access to their football, their lives and their passions.
Watch the 2022/23 A-Leagues All Access Series on 10 Play. Episodes released weekly on Thursday nights at 7:30pm (AEDT)