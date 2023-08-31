Football

Latest UpdatesExtrasAustralia CupSubway Socceroos
More
Back

How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup

How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup

Watch Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC in the 2023/24 AFC Cup live and free on 10 play

For the first time since its inception, Australia will be involved in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be Australia's first representatives in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

The Mariners booked their spot in the competition after being crowned A-League champions while Macarthur qualified thanks to their Australia Cup 2022 triumph.

You will be able to watch all the matches from both teams live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

2023/24 AFC Cup Fixtures

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup Draw

How to Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup on 10 Play

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 Play

AFC Cup Fixtures
NEXT STORY

AFC Cup Fixtures

Advertisement

Related Articles

AFC Cup Fixtures

AFC Cup Fixtures

2023/24 AFC Cup LIVE and exclusive on 10 Play
Watch the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws

Watch the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Draws live and free on 10 Play
Matildas and Socceroos Action Coming Up Across Network 10 and Paramount+

Matildas and Socceroos Action Coming Up Across Network 10 and Paramount+

Find out more about the Socceroos' upcoming matches plus the Matildas' Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Back-to-Back: A-League Grand Final and FA Cup Final

Back-to-Back: A-League Grand Final and FA Cup Final

Watch all the action from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final and Emirates FA Cup Final live across Network 10 and Paramount+
Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 on 10 Play

Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 on 10 Play

Watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw on 10 Play