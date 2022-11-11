Matildas vs Sweden Preview Show

24 mins

Pressure is a Privilege A-League great Milos Ninkovic did the unthinkable – crossing the Sydney derby divide. ‘Pressure is a Privilege’ takes us inside the most controversial move in A-League history and the match which has sensationally reignited Australia’s fiercest rivalry. Ninkovic returns to his former Sydney FC home for the first time, with new club and arch enemy Western Sydney Wanderers. It follows Ninkovic in the week leading up to the Allianz Stadium encounter, with the two-time Johnny Warren medallist and championship winner opening up on his inner feelings leading up to the pressure-cooker match. The A-Leagues All Access episode reveals Ninkovic’s side of the story, provides an insight into life at home for the Serbia 2010 World Cup star, and captures the tension of the much-hyped match on and off the pitch, with Sky Blues fans making their feelings known.