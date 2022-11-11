Matildas vs Sweden Preview Show

Latest News
Everton vs Celtic clash to headline inaugural Sydney Super Cup in 2022
Watch the inaugural Sydney Super Cup featuring Celtic, Everton, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers live and free on Network 10.
Looking Ahead with Chloe Logarzo
Find out what CommBank Matildas star, Chloe Logarzo, had to say as she discusses the season ahead with Liberty A-League Women newcomers, Western United.
Katrina Gorry: 'The spotlight is really on Australia and women’s football'
10 Play caught up with CommBank Matildas and Brisbane Roar playmaker, Katrina Gorry, at the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s Launch.
2022/23 Liberty A-League Season Preview
The 2022/23 Liberty A-League season will be the longest and most football-filled in the competition’s history, with an 18-game home-and-away season and three-week finals series for 11 teams.
Socceroos World Cup Squad: Who's heading to Qatar?
We review some of the major ins and outs after Subway Socceroos coach, Graham Arnold, announced his 26 man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The Fornaroli Saga
Network 10's Simon Hill weighs in on the Bruno Fornaroli saga and the implications of not having a domestic transfer system.