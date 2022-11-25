United is a 6 part series with each episode progressing the story within the 2021/22 A-league season around the performance of the Western United FC team, management of the club and the building of a $100m stadium, training, and residential precinct.

Each episode follows our key characters; players, coaches, managers, fans and commentators and provides an insight into the rollercoaster ride of trying to manage, shape and lead the Western United FC towards the finals series, whilst at the same time juggling it’s commitment to building a local community – all during a global pandemic.

The series captures the training, the build-up, the tensions, the team dynamics, individual successes and failures, the politics and the highs and lows, providing an access all areas, backstage pass window into the complex and emotionally charged world of being a professional footballer, operator and community builder.

Watch all 6 episodes on 10 Play from 7 December.