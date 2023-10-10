Five players to look out for in the Liberty A-League Women

The 2023/24 Liberty A-League is just around the corner, so it is time to look at some of the best players who are set to feature this season.

For the first time ever, we will have a full 22 round season which will see every team play each other twice. While, we have a new team in the competition with Central Coast Mariners back in the league.

Staying with the Mariners, where we begin with one of their own who returns to the club where she began her professional career.

Liberty A-League Fixtures

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On 10 Play and Paramount+

Guide To Liberty A-League Women On 10 Play

Kyah Simon

The established CommBank Matildas star is back in the Liberty A-League following an incredibly successful career abroad which saw her star in America's NWSL before a stint with PSV and most recently Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been 15 years since she made her professional debut for the Mariners where she spent a season before making a name for herself at Sydney FC.

Fast forward to now where she will be one of the experienced stars leading the line for the new side who have just come together and spent the off season getting to know one and others game.

Tameka Yallop

Another CommBank Matildas star has returned home with Tameka Yallop back at her beloved Brisbane Roar.

The combative midfielder has over 100 Roar appearances to her name and will be returning to a side who finished a disappoinint 9th last season.

Her composure in the middle of the park along with a host of new signings may just be what Brisbane need as they aim to propel into the top four.

Michelle Heyman

One of the Liberty A-League's most recognisable stars will be back in the green and black of Canberra United for her 12th season with the club.

A frustrating end to last campaign saw the women from the capital just miss out on finals football.

They have recruited well in the off season to compensate for the loss of Grace Maher, with Maria Jose Rojas back at the club.

Heyman and Rojas know how to find the back of the net and will form one of the most formidable strike partnerships across the league this season.

Rebekah Stott

A name synonymous with the A-League Women, Stott is back in the league and back with Melbourne City, the club where she has amassed over 100 appearances.

Following a stint with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's Super League, Stott is back in the Liberty A-League and enters the season on the back of her eye catching performances with New Zealand at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Stott's experience will undoubtedly help Dario Vidosic's side as they aim to stop leaking goals while further up the pitch they have the likes of fellow New Zealander Hannah Wilkinson and Holly McNamara who will be on the hunt for goals.

Read: 10 Play Exclusive with Rebekah Stott

Fiona Worts

One of the biggest acquisitions in the offseason has come the way of Sydney FC who have brought in proven goalscorer Fiona Worts from Adelaide United.

Worts is no stranger to finding the back of the net, having claimed the Julie Dolan Medal and A-League Women Golden Boot following her 13-goal campaign in 2021/22.

A challenging 2022/23 season saw her pick up just eight goals as her United missed out on finals football.

However, this upcoming season has all the signs of her returning to her best as she joins a stacked Sky Blues squad which features Cortnee Vine, Natalie Tobin, Princess Ibini as well as up and coming star Indiana Dos Santos.

Watch the Liberty A-League Women live on 10 Play and Paramount+