The Traitors US

Twenty of America's most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the players try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Season 1 contestants include Cirie Fields (Survivor US), Stephenie Lagrossa Kendrick (Survivor US), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelorette US), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympic swimmer), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother US), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother US) and more.