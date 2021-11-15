A-League

EpisodesExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

How To Watch A-Leagues On Paramount and 10 play

How To Watch A-Leagues On Paramount and 10 play

Every 2021/2022 game on P+ with weekly games LIVE and free on 10 play

Australian football has a new home in 2021/22, with every game of the Isuzu UTE A-League and A-League Women seasons to be broadcast on Paramount+.

Isuzu UTE A-League will kick off Friday 19 November on Paramount+ for the duration of the season, with a weekly simulcast on 10 and 10 play from Saturday 20. Check here for Isuzu Ute A-League Fixtures.

The A-League Women season gets underway on December 3, and while every second of action will be available via Paramount+, one match per round will be available live and free on 10 Bold and 10 play Sunday afternoons. Check here for A-League Women Fixtures.

10 play will also have highlights for all games of the A-Leagues 2021/22 season and extended highlights for those games broadcast on 10 and 10 Bold available on demand.

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month. This will grant you access to every minute of A-Leagues action. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Isuzu Ute A-League Fixtures

A-League Women Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar
NEXT STORY

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Advertisement

Related Articles

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

There will be a new face in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season with ex-Premier League star Charlie Austin joining Brisbane Roar
Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

The stage is set for an all Melbourne affair come Saturday night as Melbourne City face off against Western United live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Isuzu UTE A-League: Elimination Finals Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League: Elimination Finals Preview

The beginning of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play on demand.
The Significance of the Melbourne Derby

The Significance of the Melbourne Derby

What makes the Melbourne derby a special occasion? We asked two former players – Archie Thompson of Victory, and Matt Thompson of Heart/City for their memories in the build-up to the big day on Saturday.As told to Simon Hill
From kick boxing to kicking goals: McBreen's unique sporting journey

From kick boxing to kicking goals: McBreen's unique sporting journey

Football fans may recognise Daniel McBreen as the striker who helped win the A-League title for the Central Coast Mariners. As a co-commentator and pundit on Network 10 & Paramount+. Or for his coaching role with the Jets