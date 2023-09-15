Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Each weekend the top Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, and every Sunday at 3pm AEDT.

10 Play will also have highlights for all the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches and full match replays for all the games broadcast on 10 BOLD.

Click for details on How to Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's on 10 Play and Paramount+

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Relive the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season on Demand