Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League LIVE on Network 10 and Paramount+

Each weekend the top Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, and every Sunday at 3pm AEDT.

10 Play will also have highlights for all the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches and full match replays for all the games broadcast on 10 BOLD.

Click for details on How to Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's on 10 Play and Paramount+

Date Times (AEDT) Event Round Location Watch
20 Oct 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Central Coast Mariners Round 1 Coopers Stadium Live on Paramount+
21 Oct 1520-1800, kick-off 1530 Macarthur FC v Brisbane Roar Round 1 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
21 Oct 1715-2000, kick-off 1730 Melbourne City v Western United Round 1 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
21 Oct 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Sydney FC v Melbourne Victory Round 1 Allianz Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
22 Oct 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers v Wellington Phoenix Round 1 CommBank Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
22 Oct 1935-2215, kick-off 1945 Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets Round 1 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
27 Oct 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC Round 2 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
28 Oct 1500-1800, kick-off 1530 Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory Round 2 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
28 Oct 1715-2000, kick-off 1730 Western Sydney Wanderers v Western United Round 2 CommBank Stadium Live on Paramount+
28 Oct 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Melbourne City Round 2 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
29 Oct 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Central Coast Mariners v Macarthur FC Round 2 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
29 Oct 1645-1930, kick-off 1700 Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets Round 2 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
3 Nov 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne City v Sydney FC Round 3 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+ 
4 Nov 1500-1800, kick-off 1530 Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar Round 3 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+ 
4 Nov 1715-2000, kick-off 1730 Macarthur FC v Western United Round 3 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
4 Nov 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United Round 3 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
4 Nov 2135-2415, kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Central Coast Mariners Round 3 HBF Park Live on Paramount+ 
5 Nov 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Newcastle Jets v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 3 McDonald Jones Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
10 Nov 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix Round 4 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
11 Nov 1520-1800, kick-off 1530 Western United v Newcastle Jets Round 4 TBD Live on Paramount+
11 Nov 1720-2000, kick-off 1730 Melbourne City v Macarthur FC Round 4 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
11 Nov 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Sydney FC Round 4 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
12 Nov 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers v Perth Glory Round 4 CommBank Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
12 Nov 1650-1930, kick-off 1700 Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar Round 4 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live on Paramount+
24 Nov 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Macarthur FC v Melbourne Victory Round 5 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
25 Nov 1500-1800, kick-off 1530 Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City Round 5 TBD Live on Paramount+
25 Nov 1715-2000, kick-off 1730 Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners Round 5 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
25 Nov 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 5 Allianz Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
26 Nov 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory Round 5 Suncorp Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
26 Nov 1650-1930, kick-off 1700 Western United v Adelaide United Round 5 TBD Live on Paramount+
1 Dec 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 6 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
2 Dec 1520-1800, kick-off 1530 Western United v Wellington Phoenix Round 6 TBD Live on Paramount+
2 Dec 1715-2000, kick-off 1730 Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City Round 6 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
2 Dec 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Sydney FC v Perth Glory Round 6 Allianz Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
3 Dec 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory Round 6 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
3 Dec 1650-1930, kick-off 1700 Macarthur FC v Adelaide United Round 6 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
8 Dec 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Central Coast Mariners v Western United Round 7 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live on Paramount+
9 Dec 1700-2000, kick-off 1730 Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets Round 7 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
9 Dec 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Sydney FC v Macarthur FC Round 7 Allianz Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
9 Dec 2135-2415, kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Melbourne City Round 7 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
10 Dec 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Adelaide United v Brisbane Roar Round 7 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
10 Dec 1645-1930, kick-off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne Victory Round 7 CommBank Stadium Live on Paramount+
15 Dec 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United Round 8 Commbank Stadium Live on Paramount+
16 Dec 1720-2000, kick-off 1730 Western United v Brisbane Roar Round 8 TBD Live on Paramount+
16 Dec 1750-2030, kick-off 1800 Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory Round 8 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
16 Dec 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC Round 8 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
17 Dec 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Melbourne City v Central Coast Mariners Round 8 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
17 Dec 1850-2130, kick-off 1900 Macarthur FC v Wellington Phoenix Round 8 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
21 Dec 1935-2215, kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners Round 9 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
22 Dec 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets Round 9 Coopers Stadium Live on Paramount+
23 Dec 1500-1800, kick-off 1530 Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 9 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
23 Dec 1715-2000, kick-off 1730 Sydney FC v Western United Round 9 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
23 Dec 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory Round 9 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
23 Dec 2200-2500, kick-off 2230 Perth Glory v Macarthur FC Round 9 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
28 Dec 1935-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar Round 10 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
29 Dec 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix Round 10 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
30 Dec 1720-2000, kick-off 1730 Newcastle Jets v Western United Round 10 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
30 Dec 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United Round 10 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
31 Dec 1830-2130, kick-off 1900 Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory Round 10 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
1 Jan 1645-1900, kick-off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers v Macarthur FC Round 10 CommBank Stadium Live on Paramount+
4 Jan 1935-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix Round 11 Coopers Stadium Live on Paramount+ 
5 Jan 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Macarthur FC v Newcastle Jets Round 11 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
6 Jan 1715-2000, kick-off 1730 Western Sydney Wanderers v Central Coast Mariners Round 11 CommBank Stadium Live on Paramount+
6 Jan 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC Round 11 Suncorp Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
6 Jan 2135-2415, kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory Round 11 HBF Stadium Live on Paramount+
7 Jan 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Western United v Melbourne City Round 11 TBD Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
12 Jan 1915-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne Victory v Western United Round 12 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+ 
12 Jan 2135-2415, kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Sydney FC Round 12 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
13 Jan 1720-2000, kick-off 1730 Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar Round 12 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
13 Jan 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 12 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
14 Jan 1430-1730, kick-off 1500 Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners Round 12 Sky Stadium, Wellington   Live on Paramount+  
14 Jan 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Adelaide United v Macarthur FC Round 12 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
18 Jan Kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur FC Round 13 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
19 Jan Kick-off 1700 Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory Round 13 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
19 Jan Kick-off 1945 Sydney FC v Newcastle Jets Round 13 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
20 Jan Kick-off 1730 Western United v Adelaide United Round 13 TBD Live on Paramount+
20 Jan 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers v Perth Glory Round 13 Commbank Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
21 Jan 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City Round 13 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
25 Jan Kick-off 1945 Melbourne City v Adelaide United Round 14 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
26 Jan Kick-off 1945 Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC Round 14 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
27 Jan Kick-off 1730 Western United v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 14 TBD Live on Paramount+
27 Jan Kick-off 1800 Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix Round 14 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
27 Jan 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar Round 14 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
28 Jan 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Macarthur FC v Perth Glory Round 14 Campbelltown Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
2 Feb Kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix Round 15 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
2 Feb Kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Melbourne City Round 15 HBF Stadium Live on Paramount+
3 Feb Kick-off 1730 Western United v Sydney FC Round 15 TBD Live on Paramount+
3 Feb Kick-off 1800 Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory Round 15 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
3 Feb 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Central Coast Mariners Round 15 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
4 Feb 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Macarthur FC v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 15 Campbelltown Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
9 Feb Kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Perth Glory Round 16 Coopers Stadium Live on Paramount+
10 Feb Kick-off 1530 Wellington Phoenix v Western United Round 16 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
10 Feb Kick-off 1730 Melbourne Victory v Macarthur FC Round 16 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
10 Feb Kick-off 1800 Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City Round 16 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
10 Feb 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC Round 16 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
11 Feb 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Western Sydney Wanderers v Newcastle Jets Round 16 CommBank Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
16 Feb Kick-off 1945 Macarthur FC v Wellington Phoenix Round 17 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
17 Feb Kick-off 1730 Western United v Newcastle Jets Round 17 TBD Live on Paramount+
17 Feb Kick-off 1800 Sydney FC v Adelaide United Round 17 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
17 Feb 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory Round 17 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
17 Feb Kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar Round 17 HBF Stadium Live on Paramount+
18 Feb 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 17 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
23 Feb Kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Western United Round 18 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
24 Feb Kick-off 1730 Sydney FC v Melbourne City Round 18 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
24 Feb Kick-off 1800 Newcastle Jets v Macarthur FC Round 18 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
24 Feb 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 18 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
24 Feb Kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix Round 18 HBF Stadium Live on Paramount+
25 Feb 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners Round 18 AAMI Park Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
1 Mar Kick-off 1945 Macarthur FC v Melbourne City Round 19 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
2 Mar Kick-off 1730 Western United v Perth Glory Round 19 TBD Live on Paramount+
2 Mar Kick-off 1800 Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets Round 19 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live on Paramount+
2 Mar 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers v Sydney FC Round 19 CommBank Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
3 Mar Kick-off 1500 Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United Round 19 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
3 Mar 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory Round 19 Suncorp Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
8 Mar Kick-off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers v Western United Round 20 CommBank Stadium Live on Paramount+
9 Mar Kick-off 1730 Melbourne City v Wellington Phoenix Round 20 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
9 Mar Kick-off 1800 Macarthur FC v Central Coast Mariners Round 20 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
9 Mar 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory Round 20 Coopers Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
9 Mar Kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets Round 20 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
10 Mar 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar Round 20 Allianz Stadium Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
15 Mar Kick-off 1945 Newcastle Jets v Adelaide United Round 21 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
16 Mar Kick-off 1530 Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC Round 21 TBD Live on Paramount+
16 Mar Kick-off 1730 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur FC Round 21 Ballymore Stadium Live on Paramount+
16 Mar 1900-2215, kick-off 1945 Western United v Melbourne Victory Round 21 TBD Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
16 Mar Kick-off 2145 Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 21 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
17 Mar 1630-1915, kick-off 1700 Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City Round 21 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
29 Mar Kick-off 1700 Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar Round 22 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
29 Mar Kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Western United Round 22 Coopers Stadium Live on Paramount+
30 Mar TBC Melbourne City v Newcastle Jets Round 22 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
30 Mar TBC Sydney FC v Central Coast Mariners Round 22 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
31 Mar TBC Macarthur FC v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 22 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
31 Mar TBC Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory Round 22 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
5 Apr Kick-off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers v Brisbane Roar Round 23 Commbank Stadium Live on Paramount+
6 Apr TBC Western United v Macarthur FC Round 23 TBD Live on Paramount+
6 Apr TBC Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix Round 23 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live on Paramount+
6 Apr TBC Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City Round 23 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
7 Apr TBC Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC Round 23 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
7 Apr TBC Perth Glory v Adelaide United Round 23 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
12 Apr Kick-off 1700 Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory Round 24 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
12 Apr Kick-off 1945 Adelaide United v Macarthur FC Round 24 Coopers Stadium Live on Paramount+
13 Apr TBC Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets Round 24 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
13 Apr TBC Western United v Central Coast Mariners Round 24 TBD Live on Paramount+
13 Apr TBC Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers Round 24 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
14 Apr TBC Melbourne City v Perth Glory Round 24 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
19 Apr Kick-off 1945 Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix Round 25 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
20 Apr TBC Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United Round 25 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Live on Paramount+
20 Apr TBC Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne City Round 25 CommBank Stadium Live on Paramount+
20 Apr TBC Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar Round 25 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
21 Apr TBC Macarthur FC v Sydney FC Round 25 Campbelltown Stadium Live on Paramount+
21 Apr TBC Perth Glory v Western United Round 25 HBF Park Live on Paramount+
26 Apr Kick-off 1945 Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United Round 26 Suncorp Stadium Live on Paramount+
27 Apr TBC Wellington Phoenix v Macarthur FC Round 26 Sky Stadium, Wellington Live on Paramount+
27 Apr TBC Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners Round 26 McDonald Jones Stadium Live on Paramount+
27 Apr TBC Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners Round 26 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
28 Apr TBC Sydney FC v Perth Glory Round 26 Allianz Stadium Live on Paramount+
28 Apr TBC Melbourne City v Western United Round 26 AAMI Park Live on Paramount+
