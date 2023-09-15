Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Each weekend the top Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, and every Sunday at 3pm AEDT.
10 Play will also have highlights for all the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches and full match replays for all the games broadcast on 10 BOLD.
Click for details on How to Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's on 10 Play and Paramount+
Relive the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season on Demand
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|20 Oct
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 1
|Coopers Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|21 Oct
|1520-1800, kick-off 1530
|Macarthur FC v Brisbane Roar
|Round 1
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|21 Oct
|1715-2000, kick-off 1730
|Melbourne City v Western United
|Round 1
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|21 Oct
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Sydney FC v Melbourne Victory
|Round 1
|Allianz Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|22 Oct
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 1
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|22 Oct
|1935-2215, kick-off 1945
|Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets
|Round 1
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|27 Oct
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC
|Round 2
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|28 Oct
|1500-1800, kick-off 1530
|Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory
|Round 2
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|28 Oct
|1715-2000, kick-off 1730
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Western United
|Round 2
|CommBank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|28 Oct
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Melbourne City
|Round 2
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|29 Oct
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Central Coast Mariners v Macarthur FC
|Round 2
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|29 Oct
|1645-1930, kick-off 1700
|Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets
|Round 2
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|3 Nov
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne City v Sydney FC
|Round 3
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|4 Nov
|1500-1800, kick-off 1530
|Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar
|Round 3
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|4 Nov
|1715-2000, kick-off 1730
|Macarthur FC v Western United
|Round 3
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|4 Nov
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United
|Round 3
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Nov
|2135-2415, kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 3
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|5 Nov
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Newcastle Jets v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 3
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Nov
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 4
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Nov
|1520-1800, kick-off 1530
|Western United v Newcastle Jets
|Round 4
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Nov
|1720-2000, kick-off 1730
|Melbourne City v Macarthur FC
|Round 4
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Nov
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Sydney FC
|Round 4
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|12 Nov
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Perth Glory
|Round 4
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|12 Nov
|1650-1930, kick-off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar
|Round 4
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Nov
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Macarthur FC v Melbourne Victory
|Round 5
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|25 Nov
|1500-1800, kick-off 1530
|Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City
|Round 5
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|25 Nov
|1715-2000, kick-off 1730
|Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 5
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|25 Nov
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 5
|Allianz Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|26 Nov
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory
|Round 5
|Suncorp Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|26 Nov
|1650-1930, kick-off 1700
|Western United v Adelaide United
|Round 5
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|1 Dec
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 6
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Dec
|1520-1800, kick-off 1530
|Western United v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 6
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Dec
|1715-2000, kick-off 1730
|Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City
|Round 6
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Dec
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Sydney FC v Perth Glory
|Round 6
|Allianz Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Dec
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory
|Round 6
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Dec
|1650-1930, kick-off 1700
|Macarthur FC v Adelaide United
|Round 6
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|8 Dec
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Central Coast Mariners v Western United
|Round 7
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live on Paramount+
|9 Dec
|1700-2000, kick-off 1730
|Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets
|Round 7
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|9 Dec
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Sydney FC v Macarthur FC
|Round 7
|Allianz Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Dec
|2135-2415, kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Melbourne City
|Round 7
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Dec
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Adelaide United v Brisbane Roar
|Round 7
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|10 Dec
|1645-1930, kick-off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne Victory
|Round 7
|CommBank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|15 Dec
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United
|Round 8
|Commbank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Dec
|1720-2000, kick-off 1730
|Western United v Brisbane Roar
|Round 8
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Dec
|1750-2030, kick-off 1800
|Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory
|Round 8
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Dec
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC
|Round 8
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Dec
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Melbourne City v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 8
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Dec
|1850-2130, kick-off 1900
|Macarthur FC v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 8
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|21 Dec
|1935-2215, kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 9
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|22 Dec
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets
|Round 9
|Coopers Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|23 Dec
|1500-1800, kick-off 1530
|Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 9
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|23 Dec
|1715-2000, kick-off 1730
|Sydney FC v Western United
|Round 9
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|23 Dec
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory
|Round 9
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Dec
|2200-2500, kick-off 2230
|Perth Glory v Macarthur FC
|Round 9
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|28 Dec
|1935-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar
|Round 10
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|29 Dec
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 10
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|30 Dec
|1720-2000, kick-off 1730
|Newcastle Jets v Western United
|Round 10
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|30 Dec
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United
|Round 10
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|31 Dec
|1830-2130, kick-off 1900
|Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory
|Round 10
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|1 Jan
|1645-1900, kick-off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Macarthur FC
|Round 10
|CommBank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|4 Jan
|1935-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 11
|Coopers Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|5 Jan
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Macarthur FC v Newcastle Jets
|Round 11
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Jan
|1715-2000, kick-off 1730
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 11
|CommBank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Jan
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Sydney FC
|Round 11
|Suncorp Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|6 Jan
|2135-2415, kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory
|Round 11
|HBF Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|7 Jan
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Western United v Melbourne City
|Round 11
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|12 Jan
|1915-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne Victory v Western United
|Round 12
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|12 Jan
|2135-2415, kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Sydney FC
|Round 12
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|13 Jan
|1720-2000, kick-off 1730
|Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar
|Round 12
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|13 Jan
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 12
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|14 Jan
|1430-1730, kick-off 1500
|Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 12
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|14 Jan
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Adelaide United v Macarthur FC
|Round 12
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|18 Jan
|Kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Macarthur FC
|Round 13
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|19 Jan
|Kick-off 1700
|Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory
|Round 13
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|19 Jan
|Kick-off 1945
|Sydney FC v Newcastle Jets
|Round 13
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Jan
|Kick-off 1730
|Western United v Adelaide United
|Round 13
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Jan
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Perth Glory
|Round 13
|Commbank Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|21 Jan
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City
|Round 13
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|25 Jan
|Kick-off 1945
|Melbourne City v Adelaide United
|Round 14
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|26 Jan
|Kick-off 1945
|Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC
|Round 14
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|27 Jan
|Kick-off 1730
|Western United v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 14
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|27 Jan
|Kick-off 1800
|Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 14
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|27 Jan
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar
|Round 14
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|28 Jan
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Macarthur FC v Perth Glory
|Round 14
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|2 Feb
|Kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 15
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Feb
|Kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Melbourne City
|Round 15
|HBF Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|3 Feb
|Kick-off 1730
|Western United v Sydney FC
|Round 15
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|3 Feb
|Kick-off 1800
|Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory
|Round 15
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|3 Feb
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 15
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|4 Feb
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Macarthur FC v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 15
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Feb
|Kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Perth Glory
|Round 16
|Coopers Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Feb
|Kick-off 1530
|Wellington Phoenix v Western United
|Round 16
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Feb
|Kick-off 1730
|Melbourne Victory v Macarthur FC
|Round 16
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Feb
|Kick-off 1800
|Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City
|Round 16
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Feb
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC
|Round 16
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|11 Feb
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Newcastle Jets
|Round 16
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|16 Feb
|Kick-off 1945
|Macarthur FC v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 17
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|17 Feb
|Kick-off 1730
|Western United v Newcastle Jets
|Round 17
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|17 Feb
|Kick-off 1800
|Sydney FC v Adelaide United
|Round 17
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|17 Feb
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory
|Round 17
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|17 Feb
|Kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar
|Round 17
|HBF Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|18 Feb
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 17
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Feb
|Kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Western United
|Round 18
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Feb
|Kick-off 1730
|Sydney FC v Melbourne City
|Round 18
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Feb
|Kick-off 1800
|Newcastle Jets v Macarthur FC
|Round 18
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Feb
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 18
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|24 Feb
|Kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 18
|HBF Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|25 Feb
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 18
|AAMI Park
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|1 Mar
|Kick-off 1945
|Macarthur FC v Melbourne City
|Round 19
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Mar
|Kick-off 1730
|Western United v Perth Glory
|Round 19
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Mar
|Kick-off 1800
|Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets
|Round 19
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Mar
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Sydney FC
|Round 19
|CommBank Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Mar
|Kick-off 1500
|Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United
|Round 19
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|3 Mar
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory
|Round 19
|Suncorp Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|8 Mar
|Kick-off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Western United
|Round 20
|CommBank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|9 Mar
|Kick-off 1730
|Melbourne City v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 20
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|9 Mar
|Kick-off 1800
|Macarthur FC v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 20
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|9 Mar
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory
|Round 20
|Coopers Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|9 Mar
|Kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets
|Round 20
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|10 Mar
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar
|Round 20
|Allianz Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|15 Mar
|Kick-off 1945
|Newcastle Jets v Adelaide United
|Round 21
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Mar
|Kick-off 1530
|Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC
|Round 21
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Mar
|Kick-off 1730
|Brisbane Roar v Macarthur FC
|Round 21
|Ballymore Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Mar
|1900-2215, kick-off 1945
|Western United v Melbourne Victory
|Round 21
|TBD
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|16 Mar
|Kick-off 2145
|Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 21
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|17 Mar
|1630-1915, kick-off 1700
|Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City
|Round 21
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Watch live and free on 10 BOLD, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|29 Mar
|Kick-off 1700
|Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar
|Round 22
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|29 Mar
|Kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Western United
|Round 22
|Coopers Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|30 Mar
|TBC
|Melbourne City v Newcastle Jets
|Round 22
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|30 Mar
|TBC
|Sydney FC v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 22
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|31 Mar
|TBC
|Macarthur FC v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 22
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|31 Mar
|TBC
|Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory
|Round 22
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|5 Apr
|Kick-off 1945
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Brisbane Roar
|Round 23
|Commbank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Apr
|TBC
|Western United v Macarthur FC
|Round 23
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Apr
|TBC
|Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 23
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live on Paramount+
|6 Apr
|TBC
|Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City
|Round 23
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|7 Apr
|TBC
|Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC
|Round 23
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|7 Apr
|TBC
|Perth Glory v Adelaide United
|Round 23
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|12 Apr
|Kick-off 1700
|Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory
|Round 24
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|12 Apr
|Kick-off 1945
|Adelaide United v Macarthur FC
|Round 24
|Coopers Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|13 Apr
|TBC
|Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets
|Round 24
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|13 Apr
|TBC
|Western United v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 24
|TBD
|Live on Paramount+
|13 Apr
|TBC
|Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round 24
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|14 Apr
|TBC
|Melbourne City v Perth Glory
|Round 24
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|19 Apr
|Kick-off 1945
|Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix
|Round 25
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Apr
|TBC
|Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United
|Round 25
|Industree Group Stadium, Gosford
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Apr
|TBC
|Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne City
|Round 25
|CommBank Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Apr
|TBC
|Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar
|Round 25
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|21 Apr
|TBC
|Macarthur FC v Sydney FC
|Round 25
|Campbelltown Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|21 Apr
|TBC
|Perth Glory v Western United
|Round 25
|HBF Park
|Live on Paramount+
|26 Apr
|Kick-off 1945
|Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United
|Round 26
|Suncorp Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|27 Apr
|TBC
|Wellington Phoenix v Macarthur FC
|Round 26
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|Live on Paramount+
|27 Apr
|TBC
|Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 26
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|27 Apr
|TBC
|Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners
|Round 26
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+
|28 Apr
|TBC
|Sydney FC v Perth Glory
|Round 26
|Allianz Stadium
|Live on Paramount+
|28 Apr
|TBC
|Melbourne City v Western United
|Round 26
|AAMI Park
|Live on Paramount+