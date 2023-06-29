ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

The Festival kicks off in Perth on Saturday, 15 July with a clash between West Ham United and Perth Glory.

David Moyes' Hammers are fresh from their UEFA Europa Conference League victory which saw them overcome Fiorentina in Prague. However, they had quite a frustrating Premier League campaign which saw them finish in a disappointing 14th place.

The East London outfit will be coming up against a Glory side who remain in a state of transition. A 9th placed finish in the A-League saw them miss out on Finals football for another season while they are once again on the hunt for a new coach following Ruben Zadkovich's decision to leave the club.

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Relive the 2022 Winter Festival of Football

Ange Postecoglou set to make his Spurs' Managerial Debut in Australia

The next match will be quite historically significant as Ange Postecoglou will make his Spurs' managerial debut in front of home support as his Tottenham face off against West Ham in the must watch match on Tuesday, 18 July.

It could not have been scripted any better for Postecoglou whose reign as the first Australian Premier League manager will begin down under. He can expect plenty of support as he takes the first steps to reigniting a Spurs side which has struggled of late.

A sub-standard 2022/23 campaign saw Tottenham finish outside the European places in 8th which was a disastrous outcome for a club of its following and stature in the English game.

Postecoglou will be hoping to get his new set of supporters on side from the beginning so a positive performance against the Hammers will be imperative.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United on July 18 live and exclusive on 10 BOLD, 10 Play and Paramount+

The action will continue thick and fast we look forward to eight matches that will be available to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

The first of those will take us to Edinburgh as Manchester United and French outfit Lyon go head to head at 2300 AEST on Wednesday, 19 July.

Dejan Lovren, Alexandre Lacazette and Jérôme Boateng are a host of stars plying their trade with Lyon. They are set to do battle with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

There will be a four day hiatus before we return to action, this time in Thailand as Spurs come up against Leicester City on Sunday, 23 July at 2000 AEST.

This will be Spurs' first trip to Thailand in what is expected to be a packed out Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

There should be a decent mix of Tottenham and Leicester fans, with the latter Thai owned and building up a sizable supporter base across Asia.

Leicester have a tough proposition on their hands ahead of the 2023/24 season as they prepare for a grueling season in the Championship following last season's demise which culminated with their relegation from the top flight.

Watch Spurs vs Leicester City on Sunday, 23 July with kick off at 2000 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

The Big Hitters take on Wrexham in the States

The next match on the calendar takes us stateside for the first time as Man United meet everyone's favourite second team, Wrexham. The Welsh club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are fast becoming a household name around the globe.

The newly promoted League Two club now boast a growing list of supporters thanks to their new owners who have invested heavily in the club and risen the profile of the club with the behind the scenes series, Welcome to Wrexham.

Watch Man United vs Wrexham on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 1230 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

The final stop in Tottenham's Asia-Pacific tour will see them head to Singapore as they meet AS Roma on July 26 with kick off scheduled for 2130 AEST.

Watch Postecoglou's side in action as he shares the dugout with Jose Mourinho's Roma who finished UEFA Europa League runners up after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Sevilla.

Watch Spurs vs Roma on Wednesday, 26 July with kick off at 2130 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

The action will carry on in Singapore with Liverpool set to lock horns with Leicester on Sunday, 30 July.

Catch Jurgen Klopp's Reds in action as they begin the first leg of their Asian campaign against the Foxes.

This is the Reds second visit to Singapore in as many years after coming out on top against Crystal Palace in their previous appearance last year.

Klopp has already dipped into the transfer market and brought in Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. This may be the first time that supporters get to see their newest recruit in action!

Watch Liverpool vs Leicester on Sunday, 30 July with kick off at 1900 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

We head to the City of Lights for the next must watch encounter with Manchester United coming up against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund on July 31.

There have been quite a number of high profile departures at the German club, namely Jude Bellingham who has linked up with Real Madrid following an incredibly successful spell at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund endured a crushing end to their season, they were favourites to regain the title from arch rivals Bayern Munich following over a decade of dominance from the Bavarian giants.

However, a slip up on the final day paved the way for Munich who edged past their rivals and added yet another Bundesliga title to their collection.

Watch United v Dortmund on Monday, 31 July with kick off at 1100 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

One of the most highly anticipated pre-season friendlies will see Liverpool go toe-to-toe against Bayern Munich on August 2.

It has been over four years since the two sides met with the Reds getting the better of Munich in the Champions League Round of 16.

An inspired Sadio Mane double led Liverpool to victory on that occasion. However, this upcoming match will see him line up for the opposition as he prepares to face his former employers for the first time since departing last year.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayern on Wednesday, 2 August with kick off at 2130 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

The final match of the 2023 Winter Festival of Football will see United take on Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Monday, 7 August.

This will be United's final match before they commence the 2023/24 EPL season, so expect to see Erik ten Hag name quite a strong line-up against their La Liga opposition.

Watch Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao on Monday, 7 August with kick off at 0100 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Winter Festival of Football Hub

2023 Winter Festival of Football is Coming