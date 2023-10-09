Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Final

Football fans were treated a spectacle for the Australia Cup Final 2023 as Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar went toe-to-toe at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

A rejuvenated Roar under Ross Aloisi have been impressive in their Cup run while the Sky Blues' decision to focus on youth has so far paid dividends.

You can catch up with all the action from the final below, with the full match replay and highlights available to stream now on 10 Play.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar: Highlights

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup 2023 on 10 Play

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures