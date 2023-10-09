Australia Cup

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Final

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Final

Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Final

Football fans were treated a spectacle for the Australia Cup Final 2023 as Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar went toe-to-toe at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

A rejuvenated Roar under Ross Aloisi have been impressive in their Cup run while the Sky Blues' decision to focus on youth has so far paid dividends.

You can catch up with all the action from the final below, with the full match replay and highlights available to stream now on 10 Play.

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar: Highlights

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup 2023 on 10 Play

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Australia Cup Final: Preview
Australia Cup Final: Preview

Australia Cup Final: Preview

Australia Cup Final: Preview

Find out all about the Australia Cup 2023 Final. Live and Free on Network 10 on Saturday, 7 October
Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Semi Finals

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Semi Finals

Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Semi Finals
Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Draw

Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Draw

The Australia Cup 2023 Semi Final Draw took place on Sunday evening live on 10 Play
Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals

Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals

Relive all the best moments from the Australia Cup Quarter Finals and find out what's to come in the Semi Finals
Two massive Australia Cup clashes live on 10 Play this weekend

Two massive Australia Cup clashes live on 10 Play this weekend

The final two matches of the Australia Cup Quarter Finals are live on 10 Play this weekend