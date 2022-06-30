Winter Festival of Football

About the Show

The Winter Festival of Football will feature the very best English Premier League clubs playing across Australia, Thailand, Singapore and America. The Football feast begins on July 12 with a total of 13 matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

Watch the likes of Aston Villa and Leeds United as they battle it out for the Queensland Champions Cup alongside Brisbane Roar.

Manchester United will also be coming down under as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace and Melbourne Victory on the hallowed grounds of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Watch this and plenty more live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

Check out all the information about the Winter Festival of Football below.

