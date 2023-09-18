Guide: AFC Competitions on 10 Play and Paramount+

There are plenty of AFC competitions about to begin, so bookmark this Guide to find out when and where you can find all the latest matches.

Our Subway Socceroos and CommBank Matildas both have important AFC matches on the horizon while at club level Melbourne City, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be flying the flag for Australia across the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

Matildas: AFC Olympic Qualifiers

The CommBank Matildas will return to action in late October for the first time since that drama filled run that captured the nation's attention.

They will commence their AFC Olympic Qualifiers in a round-robin style format against the Philippines, Iran and Chinese Taipei in Perth.

This will mark the beginning of their qualification for the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games.

All of the CommBank Matildas' matches will be broadcast live and free on Network 10 and Paramount+ with the remaining matches available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Socceroos: AFC Asian Cup

The Subway Socceroos will be heading to Qatar once again to feature in the AFC Asian Cup which is set to get underway on January 12, 2024.

Graham Arnold's side have been drawn in Group B and will play against India, Syria and Uzbekistan.

The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams from across the six groups will progress to the round of 16.

The Subway Socceroos will be aiming for a repeat of their AFC Asian Cup 2015 heroics on home soil when a goal in extra time of a thrilling Final helped lift the green and gold to victory over Korea Republic.

All of the Subway Socceroos' AFC Asian Cup matches will be live and free across Network 10 and Paramount+ while the entire tournament will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

AFC Club Competitions on 10 Play

Turning our attention now to the AFC's two premier club competitions: The 2023/24 AFC Champions League and 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Melbourne City will be Australia's sole representative in the upcoming AFC Champions League. The 2023/24 AFC Champions League will be available to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, Australian football clubs will get the chance to fight it out for the AFC Cup. All of Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC's respective AFC Cup matches will be live and free on 10 Play.

Not one, but two Australian clubs will be involved in the upcoming tournament with Macarthur FC qualifying courtesy of their Australia Cup 2022 triumph and Central Coast Mariners securing their position after finishing second in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League regular season.

The Bulls have been placed in Group F with Cebu FC, Phnom Penh and Shan United.

Meanwhile, Central Coast will be coming up against Bali United, Stallion Laguna as well as Terengganu.

Terengganu will host the Mariners in their first outing while Macarthur will travel to Shan United.

Melbourne City: AFC Champions League on Paramount+

Melbourne City sealed the sole AFC Champions League spot on offer thanks to being crowned Premiers in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season.

You will be able to stream every minute from the 2023/24 AFC Champions League live and exclusive on Paramount+.

