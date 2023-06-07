AFC U17 Asian Cup: Brad Maloney Interview

Latest News
Watch the Socceroos vs Argentina live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Argentina on Thursday, 15 June from 2130 AEST live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play
Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final
Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final on 10 Play
Relive all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final
Catch up with all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final
The Resurgence of the Central Coast Mariners
10 Football's Andy Harper weighs in on the Central Coast Mariners' incredible transformation which culminated with their Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final triumph
Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal
The winner of this season's Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal is Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello
Watch the Socceroos and Matildas live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Socceroos vs Argentina live and free on 10 Play in June plus catch the Matildas in action ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Socceroos To Face Argentina In China
Subway Socceroos take on Argentina live and free on Network 10 and live on Paramount+