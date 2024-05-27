Rewind: All the action from the A-Leagues Finals Series on 10 Play

Get your A-Leagues football fix with all the highlights and replays from the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League and Liberty A-League Finals Series available to stream on demand across 10 Play.

With both competitions recently wrapping up, we have you covered with all the best moments from both the Men's and Women's Finals Series as we set our sights on the 2024/25 campaign.

Check out the links below to catch up with all the action from the 2023/24 Liberty A-League Finals:

Check out the links below to catch up with all the action from the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Finals: