From the creator of the Bachelor franchise, some of The Bachelor US's biggest stars and villains are back. They all left The Bachelor US or The Bachelorette US with broken hearts but now they know what it really takes to find love, and on Bachelor In Paradise US they'll get a second chance to find their soul mates.

Contestants will live together in an isolated romantic paradise and, over the course of each series, we'll follow these former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new romantic relationships. Audiences will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak. The romantic dating series will feature new twists, shocking surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history, plus all the usual romance, drama and tears we've come to expect from the Bachelor franchise.