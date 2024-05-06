Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals Review

The Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals are done and dusted following a blockbuster weekend that saw three red cards dished out over the two affairs.

The action began at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night with Sydney FC hosting Macarthur.

The Bulls have proven to be the Sky Blues' Achilles heel with Mile Sterjovski's side having got the better of their Finals opponents in their last three meetings.

Over the course of those matches they also kept Sydney scoreless.

The latest clash over the weekend did not follow suit with the home side quick to open the scoring via Robert Mak before former Sky Blue Kealey Adamson was given his marching orders prior the half hour mark.

The Sky Blues took control over the affair from that pivotal point with Man of the Match Mak adding the icing to the cake with the fourth and final goal in the final quarter of an hour.

Izzo Steals the Headlines with Masterclass Performance

Paul Izzo almost singlehandedly spearheaded his side into the semi finals against all odds after Melbourne Victory played the majority of the match a man down.

It looked like history was repeating itself a day later in the Melbourne Derby after Zinedine Machach was sent off following an altercation with City's Leo Natel.

However, a determined Victory persevered and despite going a man and a goal down, they were able to push the match into extra time.

The introduction of Victory's substitutes, particularly Kasey Bos saw Tony Popovic's side dominate extra time and hold their opponents at bay.

While a late sending off to Curtis Good meant that the two clubs would enter the penalties on an even keel.

The further the match progressed, the more the momentum swung in Victory's favour.

A freakish performance from Izzo throughout the 120 minutes which included a penalty save carried through into the shootout with the shot stopper saving not one, not two but three of City's penalties whilst also stepping up to convert his own!

