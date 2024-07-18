'You Can Always Make A Difference': Dogfather Graeme Hall Returns For Season 2 Of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

After helping Aussie families with their problem pooches, Graeme Hall is back for another season to meet the dogs whose quirky, confusing or downright frustrating behaviour can be causing problems at home.

With his signature no-nonsense approach, Graeme offers practical solutions to families who are being driven barking mad by their otherwise adorable pets.

Speaking to 10 Play, Graeme admitted that it's very rare to meet a dog he can't help in some way.

"You can always help, you can always make a difference, and you can always improve things with a dog," Graeme said. "But there are times when you look at a dog behaviour problem - the environment the dog's in, the family, the home - and you think, you know what? This is not a match made in heaven.

"For example, if we’ve got a dog who’s always been maybe aggressive to people, it’s very intermittent, you never know when he’s going to have a go and we’re just about to introduce a newborn baby into that house," Graeme continued.

"There are times when I’m just saying look, I can improve his behaviour but I can’t guarantee that this is going to end happily so, sadly, there are times when you do have to say to somebody, look I just don’t think it’s going to work. And that’s very hard, but that’s a minority of cases, very few."

But for those hoping to avoid any intervention, Graeme gave some tips for new dog owners, including making sure if you're a first-time dog owner with a puppy, making sure you take them to puppy school.

"Loads of the things that I see are basically down to dogs not being socialised well," he explained. But it's also about perspective, and making sure to see the good and not just the bad.

"It's so easy when you've got a dog problem that's doing your head in, in the end, all you can see is the bad thing," Graeme said. "All you can hear is the barking, all you can see is the scratching, and there are times when the dog's being quite well-behaved and we forget to tell them.

"Remembering to reward the positive, just like children, is really important."

When it comes to becoming the next dog whisperer, Graeme said it's vital to learn about dog body language, the way dogs communicate non-verbally.

"Most of their communication is in what they do with their tail or their ears or their body posture in general. Sometimes it has to do with things like giving a shake or if they lift a paw," he explained.

"All of these things have meanings and, when you learn to read the body language, it's fascinating. You can see exactly what they're thinking at any moment. I spend a lot of time pointing those things out to people."

Coming back Down Under for another season of the show, Graeme said he loves being in Australia, meeting fans (human and canine alike), and seeing the differences between dog owners in the UK and locally.

"I've said from the first year we did this show that what I hear a lot from Australians is 'I'll give it a go', and for me, that's the defining phrase in Australia," he continued.

"I had a great time in Australia. Love the positivity, love the country, a bit of sunshine helps, and what lovely dogs as well!"

Season 2 of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia premieres Tuesday, July 23 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play