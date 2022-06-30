Romance is ready to make its return. With love and a fairy-tale ending set firmly in his sights, 31-year-old First Office Jimmy Nicholson, is looking to take on his greatest adventure yet.

A self-confessed romantic, Jimmy is an intelligent and passionate go-getter who is ready to find his happily ever after, all against the magical, enchanting, and captivating backdrop of the brand-new Bachelor Mansion.

Like most singles, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jimmy had time to reflect on his life and what he hoped to achieve in the future. While recognising that his career is important, love is more important. And, The Bachelor Australia seemed the perfect way to find ‘The One’.

Jimmy will be accompanied by 23 intelligent, funny and beautiful Bachelorettes aged between 23 and 34. And while these diverse, vibrant and self-assured ladies may be sweet, they are not afraid to do what it takes to secure their first class ticket to love.

Season nine has all the wine, cheese and wild dates we’ve come to love on The Bachelor Australia. Through a series of opulent dates and fiery cocktail parties,

Australia’s most eligible Bachelorettes will vie for Jimmy’s love and affection, each hoping to receive a coveted red rose and win the heart of the perfect pilot.

Getting his arrows in order, is TV’s cupid/ultimate wingman/host Osher Günsberg, who returns to guide Jimmy on this trip of a lifetime.

The Bachelor Australia is made for Network 10 by Warner Bros. International Television Production.