Australia’s most loved TV chef and host with the most, Miguel Maestre, is bringing big food fun to Friday nights in the tasty new series Ready Steady Cook.

Returning to 10 after more than a decade-long hiatus, the original cooking competition show showcases some of the country’s best chefs, who will join forces with everyday Aussie home cooks, to prepare delicious dishes using only five ingredients (and pantry supplies). The team who takes out the win after the strict 20 minute cook time, will be decided by the live studio audience. In the final round, our two chefs will battle head-to-head in the ‘Chef’s Challenge,’ where they will push culinary boundaries in a 10-minute fast round.

Ready Steady Cook begins Friday, 8 March at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.