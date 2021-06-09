Bondi Rescue

Summer may be over, but things on Bondi beach are just beginning to heat up.

Home of the weird, wonderful, beautiful, deadly and dangerous, your favourite lifeguards are joined by some new faces for a season-filled with thrills, spills and revelers.

This year, we’ll see the lifeguards brave the regular rips, sharks, and bag thieves on Australia’s busiest beach, but will for the first time ever, witness the effects of the recent bush-fires on Bondi.

With a new tower at South Bondi and a new management system to separate swimmers and surfers, the lifeguards have their work cut out for them.

Returning this season, familiar faces include, Hoppo, Whippet, Harrison, Jules, Maxi, Harries and Deano. Plus, three new faces join the team - trainees Dylan Davis (18), and Noah Finesmore (18), join Bondi’s latest rookie Chase Hardaker (19). All from local families, they carry the pride and weight of Bondi community on their shoulders. The tests come quickly, as unruly crowds challenge their authority, and the obstacles of big swells and deadly rips reveal true character.

A car free-falls off a ledge onto Australia’s busiest walking track. A man tries evading a police chopper and police boat, as he flees into the water. After a storm, a large boat is found upturned a kilometer out to sea. The condition of a woman found unconscious in the water is a mystery. On New Year’s Day a girl suffers a serious drug overdose. And a life is lost when huge swell hits Bondi.

Lifeguards get some light relief when a Korean tourist must be rescued on an inflatable tomato. Jackson gets a confronting eyeful when rescuing a tourist in y-front underpants.