Bondi Rescue

Air Date: Wed 9 Jun 2021

Have the lifeguards ever come face to face with a shark?

3 mins

Close Encounters

Have the lifeguards ever come face to face with a shark?

2 mins

Feelings About Sharks

How do the lifeguards feel about sharks?

3 mins

Meet Tyson

Get to know new recruit Tyson

2 mins

Meet Max McGuigan

Get to know new recruit Max

2 mins

Scariest Thing In The Water: Part Four

What scares the new recruits the most about the ocean

2 mins

Hoppo On The New Recruits

How are the new recruits this season shaping up

3 mins

Bondi Beach: During COVID

How has COVID affected Australia's most famous beach

1 mins

Morning Set-Up

What does it take to set up the beach

3 mins

Scariest Thing In The Water: Part Three

What scares the lifeguards the most about the ocean

1 mins

Best Thing About Being A Lifeguard

What do the lifeguards enjoy most about their job

About the Show

Summer may be over, but things on Bondi beach are just beginning to heat up.

Home of the weird, wonderful, beautiful, deadly and dangerous, your favourite lifeguards are joined by some new faces for a season-filled with thrills, spills and revelers.

This year, we’ll see the lifeguards brave the regular rips, sharks, and bag thieves on Australia’s busiest beach, but will for the first time ever, witness the effects of the recent bush-fires on Bondi.

With a new tower at South Bondi and a new management system to separate swimmers and surfers, the lifeguards have their work cut out for them.

Returning this season, familiar faces include, Hoppo, Whippet, Harrison, Jules, Maxi, Harries and Deano. Plus, three new faces join the team - trainees Dylan Davis (18), and Noah Finesmore (18), join Bondi’s latest rookie Chase Hardaker (19).  All from local families, they carry the pride and weight of Bondi community on their shoulders. The tests come quickly, as unruly crowds challenge their authority, and the obstacles of big swells and deadly rips reveal true character.

A car free-falls off a ledge onto Australia’s busiest walking track. A man tries evading a police chopper and police boat, as he flees into the water. After a storm, a large boat is found upturned a kilometer out to sea. The condition of a woman found unconscious in the water is a mystery. On New Year’s Day a girl suffers a serious drug overdose. And a life is lost when huge swell hits Bondi.

Lifeguards get some light relief when a Korean tourist must be rescued on an inflatable tomato. Jackson gets a confronting eyeful when rescuing a tourist in y-front underpants.

