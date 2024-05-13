A-League

Episodes
Video Extras
2023/24 FixturesLiberty A-League Women
More
Back

Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Review

Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from the Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals

The first legs of the Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals have been and gone with the Mariners having had a night to remember in Sydney while a cagey affair in Melbourne leaves the second leg wide open.

Catch up with all the action from the first week of the Semi Finals below and don't forget to catch the second leg of both encounters next Saturday with Wellington and Victory kicking off the action live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Important Links

The first Semi Final on Friday night saw Ufuk Talay's Sky Blues come up against the mighty Mariners at Allianz Stadium.

Sydney FC were the only side to the double over Central Coast throughout the regular season and came into the clash on the back of their win over Macarthur in the Elimination Finals.

The home side were first to open the scoring on Friday with Joel King once again getting on the scoresheet against the Mariners this season on 25 minutes.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

A precise finish from Josh Nisbet saw the visitors equalise just before the break before Mikael Doka put them ahead for the first time just before the hour mark.

The match was soon turned upside down with not one but two red cards for the Sky Blues with Jack Rodwell given his marching order shortly after the Mariners' second goal.

Then 20 minutes later, it went from bad to worse with Corey Hollman shown a second yellow card to leave the home side to play out the remainder of the encounter with nine men.

Mariners hold the advantage ahead of the second leg this Saturday (Photo by Izhar Khan/Getty Images)

The second semi final between Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix took centre stage on Sunday at AAMI Park.

Victory played an elimination final that will live long in the history books for all Isuzu UTE A-League supporters as they denied all the odds to knock off rivals Melbourne City.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix: Full Match Replay

 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix: Highlights

After their heroic efforts, it was only natural that they may be unable to match that display in Sunday's semi.

They came up against a resolute Phoenix outfit who stuck to their game plan and will return to Wellington for the second leg with the score evenly poised.

It is all to play for in the deciding leg this weekend in Wellington (Photo by Santanu Banik/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Preview
NEXT STORY

Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Preview

Advertisement

Related Articles

Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Preview

Find out more about what's coming your way in the Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals
Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals Review

Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals Review

Relive all the top moments from the two thrilling Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals on 10 Play
Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals Preview

Find out more about what's coming your way in the Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals
Alex Tobin Medal: Round 26 Interviews

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 26 Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 26 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal
Isuzu UTE A-League Round 26 Headlines

Isuzu UTE A-League Round 26 Headlines

All the talking points ahead of the final round of the regular season in the Isuzu UTE A-League