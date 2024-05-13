Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Review

The first legs of the Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals have been and gone with the Mariners having had a night to remember in Sydney while a cagey affair in Melbourne leaves the second leg wide open.

Catch up with all the action from the first week of the Semi Finals below and don't forget to catch the second leg of both encounters next Saturday with Wellington and Victory kicking off the action live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Important Links

The first Semi Final on Friday night saw Ufuk Talay's Sky Blues come up against the mighty Mariners at Allianz Stadium.

Sydney FC were the only side to the double over Central Coast throughout the regular season and came into the clash on the back of their win over Macarthur in the Elimination Finals.

The home side were first to open the scoring on Friday with Joel King once again getting on the scoresheet against the Mariners this season on 25 minutes.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

A precise finish from Josh Nisbet saw the visitors equalise just before the break before Mikael Doka put them ahead for the first time just before the hour mark.

The match was soon turned upside down with not one but two red cards for the Sky Blues with Jack Rodwell given his marching order shortly after the Mariners' second goal.

Then 20 minutes later, it went from bad to worse with Corey Hollman shown a second yellow card to leave the home side to play out the remainder of the encounter with nine men.

The second semi final between Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix took centre stage on Sunday at AAMI Park.

Victory played an elimination final that will live long in the history books for all Isuzu UTE A-League supporters as they denied all the odds to knock off rivals Melbourne City.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix: Highlights

After their heroic efforts, it was only natural that they may be unable to match that display in Sunday's semi.

They came up against a resolute Phoenix outfit who stuck to their game plan and will return to Wellington for the second leg with the score evenly poised.