Trust No One. That's the theme of 10's riveting brand new series The Traitors, where deception, lies and betrayal are the name of the game, and who you trust might send you packing.

The enthralling and nail-biting series will see some of Australia's most cunning contestants move into grand accommodation and work as a team to complete dramatic and challenging missions that will win silver for their prize pot.

But not all is as it seems. Some of the contestants are secretly Traitors and these Traitors will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eradicating ‘loyal’ contestants.

The Traitors is one of the most sought after international formats, and has already been commissioned in multiple territories including; the U.S and the U.K for local series in those markets.