Football Review: June 2024

LOOKING AHEAD

Matildas went head to head against China Twice

The CommBank Matildas final two matches on home soil before the Paris Olympics saw them face off against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney.

The first match at a sold out Adelaide Oval saw some of the fringe players given the opportunity to build a case to head to Paris.

Former CommBank Matildas coach, Ante Milicic, looked set to register his first win in charge of China until Michelle Heyman poked home from close range with virtually the last kick of the match in added time.

The second match of the series saw Gustavsson's side return to Accor Stadium where they were greeted with 75,000 fans to cheer them on as Lydia Williams played her final match.

Socceroos sign off on Second Round Qualifiers in Style

The Subway Socceroos turned their attention to their final FIFA World Cup Second Round Qualifiers which saw them face off against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dhaka before they came up against Palestine in Perth five days later.

Following on from the clash in Dhaka, Arnold's men headed to Perth to take on Palestine.

A fast start saw them race to a 3-0 lead with Adam Taggart's goal sandwiched between Kusini Yengi's brace.

The scoring continued after the restart with Martin Boyle getting on the scoresheet before Nestory Irankunda made it five from the penalty spot in the final five minutes.

Australia Cup 2024 returns to 10 Play

We are counting down the weeks until the Australia Cup returns with the Playoffs set to take centre stage in Darwin on Tuesday, 23 and Wednesday, 24 July.

The bottom four Isuzu UTE A-League clubs will be going head to head for the final two spots on offer in the Australia Cup Round of 32.

Ninth placed Brisbane Roar have a date with wooden spooners Perth Glory on the Tuesday before 10th placed Newcastle Jets meet Western United a day later.

The two victors will then join the 22 Member Federation clubs plus the top eight teams from the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League season in the highly anticipated Round of 32 which is set to kick off in early August.

With both competitions recently wrapping up, we have you covered with all the best moments from both the Men's and Women's Finals Series as we set our sights on the 2024/25 campaign.

Catch up with all the best from the Matildas ahead of the Olympics

Take a trip down memory lane by revisiting some of the top moments from the CommBank Matildas over the past few years ahead of their highly anticipated campaign at the Paris Olympics.

