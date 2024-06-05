Catch up with all the Best Finals Football on 10 Play

10 Play has a a growing collection of all the top action from Finals Football with the past three seasons of the A-Leagues, Australia Cup, Emirates FA Cup, and all the best from the Saudi King's Cup plus plenty of the thrills and spills from our National Teams in their respective AFC Competitions.

So, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the best finals moments on offer from years gone by.

Isuzu UTE A-League

Over the last three seasons we have witnessed three enthralling Finals Series with two different Champions.

We begin in the 2021/22 campaign which saw powerhouse outfit Melbourne City crowned Premiers. However, very few would have predicted that they would have been knocked off the top prize by the newest club in the league in the Grand Final.

The never say die attitude of John Aloisi's Western United saw them complete an incredible feat as they saw off City 2-0 in the showcase event after finishing third in the regular season.

Watch the 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Their Finals Run included wins over Wellington as well as traditional heavyweights Melbourne Victory.

The following season saw City once again reach the biggest match in the Australian Men's Football calendar however yet again they fell short with Central Coast Mariners dismantling them 6-1.

Central Coast finished in second that season, 11 points behind their Grand Final opponents but what happened that night at CommBank Stadium was truly remarkable as they swept aside the Premiers with ease.

Watch the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Fast forward to the campaign that has just been and gone where it was the Mariners that went back-to-back whilst also completing a first-ever treble.

They played out an unforgettable Grand Final in front of a heaving Industree Group Stadium which saw them come from behind to secure the title against Victory.

Watch the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Liberty A-League

Over the last three campaigns of A-League Women action on Network 10, we have had two different Champions in Victory and Sydney FC.

Few can forget the 2021/22 Grand Final which saw Victory come out on top against the Sky Blues for the second successive season despite Jeff Hopkins' side having finished all the way down in fourth.

Watch the 2021/22 Liberty A-League Grand Final

The 2022/23 season saw Ante Juric's side get their revenge against Victory in the semi final before putting rest to Western United's breakthrough league debut with 4-0 the full time score in the Grand Final on that occasion.

Watch the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Grand Final

The most recent season also belonged to the Sky Blues who were pipped to the Premiership by City, their eventual opponents in the main event.

Shae Connors goal was enough to secure a second-straight Championship for Sydney in front of City's supporters at AAMI Park.

Watch the 2023/24 Liberty A-League Grand Final

Australia Cup

The Australia Cup has been one of the most welcome additions to the Australian Football calendar with clubs from around the country given their opportunity to mix it with the elite.

The 2020/21 FFA Cup (as it was named at the time) saw Victory lift the trophy after they got the better of the Mariners.

Watch the 2020/21 FFA Cup Final

The Australia Cup 2022 was one for the history books as Sydney United became the first National Premier Leagues (NPL) side to reach the Final with two A-League sides falling victim to them on their Cup run.

Watch the Australia Cup 2022 Final

Unfortunately their fairytale run was cut short in the Final with Macarthur pulling through to collect their first piece of silverware.

The latest instalment of the Cup saw the Sky Blues reign supreme as they got the better of Brisbane Roar thanks to a strong finish that saw them score three second half goals in quick succession.

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 Final

AFC Finals Football on 10 Play

10 Play is fast becoming the home of AFC football with action from all the Australian National Teams as well as our A-League sides!

There is no better place to begin this section than looking back at the Mariners most recent triumph on the continental stage when they secured the AFC Cup in May.

Not since Western Sydney Wanderers unlikely AFC Champions League title-winning campaign a decade ago, had an Australian side tasted continental success.

Relive all the action from our CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos' respective AFC Asian Cup campaigns below:

Plus, there's also been an abundance of amazing moments from our various other National Football Teams with the Olyroos, Subway Young Socceroos and Joeys as well Young Matildas having taken part in their respective AFC tournaments.