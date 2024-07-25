The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers Returns For A Second Season

The Jokers are back for a new season, and this time the pranks and punishments are being taken to a new level.

Jack, Falcon, Dom and Liam are The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers, four lifelong mates who will stop at nothing to embarrass one another.

This show revels in the Jokers’ social awkwardness, as they are instructed to do and say the outrageous to unsuspecting people, all whilst hidden cameras capture the chaos.

Watch (and cringe) as they take over the tradie counter in a hardware store, pitch crazy inventions, get fiery at Teppanyaki, become pedicurists and more.

Setting themselves loose in everyday situations, these internet sensations will make the ordinary awkward when The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers premieres on Wednesday 14 August.

And on top of all the hilarity, they’ve roped in some famous friends to help create chaos including ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark, UFC heavyweight fighter Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa, and Olympic and Commonwealth Games diver, Sam Fricker.

What could go wrong?

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers premieres Wednesday, 14 August at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play, or stream the entire series on Paramount+