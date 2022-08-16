Australia Cup

Adelaide City vs Adelaide United

Watch Australia Cup action as Adelaide City vs Adelaide United

Adelaide City vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide City vs Adelaide United match

Avondale FC vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Avondale FC vs Brisbane Roar match

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix match

Oakleigh Cannons vs Brisbane City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Oakleigh Cannons vs Brisbane City match

Peninsula Power vs Green Gully Highlights

Watch highlights from the Peninsula Power vs Green Gully match

Sydney United 58 vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney United 58 vs Western United match

Sydney United 58 vs Western United Extended Highlights

Watch extended highlights from the Sydney United 58 vs Western United match

Bentleigh Greens vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Bentleigh Greens vs Sydney FC match

The Australia Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country.

The competition commences with the Preliminary Rounds before moving into the Final Rounds (from the Round of 32 onwards), the stage when the A-League clubs join the fray.

Each and every cup tie must be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties to decide results of matches drawn after 90 minutes.

You will be able to watch every minute of the Australia Cup 2022 live and exclusive on 10 play.

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2022 - Fixtures

