The Australia Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country.

The competition commences with the Preliminary Rounds before moving into the Final Rounds (from the Round of 32 onwards), the stage when the A-League clubs join the fray.

Each and every cup tie must be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties to decide results of matches drawn after 90 minutes.

You will be able to watch every minute of the Australia Cup 2022 live and exclusive on 10 play.

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2022 - Fixtures

Follow the Australia Cup