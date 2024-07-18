Gogglebox Australia Is Back With A Bang Celebrating Its 20th Season

Gogglebox Australia is back for a fun-filled 20th season with all the beloved households returning.

Nominated for an impressive seventh time at the upcoming 64th TV Week Logie Awards and nominated for seven AACTA Awards, Gogglebox Australia returns with more laughs, more shocks, and more feels.

Tune in for your weekly dose of what’s happened in the last seven days on television and what the Gogglebox Australia households thought about it.

To celebrate its 20th season, Gogglebox originals returning include cricket-mad fans, The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight-knit family of four The Daltons.

Also returning are best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon; mother and daughter Kerry, Izzy and baby Ruby; Matty along with son Malik and Uncle Jad; brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne; avid surfers and best friends Milo and Nic, friends Kevin, Bob and Jared along with newest additions, sisters Mia and Bree and their good friend Lainey.

Gogglebox Australia is an Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Company) production for FOXTEL and Network 10.

Gogglebox Australia premieres Wednesday, 14 August at 7.30pm on FOXTEL and 7.30pm Thursday, 15 August on 10 And 10 Play.