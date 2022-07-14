Led by a formidable guessing panel of Jackie O, Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes and Urzila Carlson and hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Masked Singer Australia is part guessing game, part music extravaganza.

Already a global phenomenon with over half a billion fans worldwide, The Masked Singer Australia features celebrities battling it out with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing their identity from the audience and the viewers at home.

Hiding behind elaborate costumes designed by Oscar, BAFTA and AFI-winning costume designer Tim Chappel, are ARIA award winners, Logie recipients, world champions and even a member of the Order of Australia.

With each performance, clues about the celebrity will be revealed, but will they help you solve the riddle, or just lead you down the wrong path?

Then, when the celebrities hit the stage, they will do their best to throw everyone off their scent by hiding their distinctive voices from the panel and the crowd.

At the end of each episode the studio audience and guessing panel will vote for their favourite performance, and the singer with the least votes must remove the mask and reveal their true identity.

Grab the family, some butcher’s paper and a pen, because this bonkers mystery is going to take some serious brainstorming.