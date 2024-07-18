NCIS: Tony & Ziva Announces The Full Cast Of The New Original Series

Paramount+ today announced the cast of series regulars set to join Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly in the upcoming Paramount+ original series NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Produced by CBS Studios, the newest instalment of the world’s #1 television franchise has officially begun production in Budapest. NCIS: Tony & Ziva stars de Pablo and Weatherly, reprising their fan-favourite roles of Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, and reunites them on screen for the first time in 10 years.

In addition to de Pablo and Weatherly starring in the titular roles, the new series regulars joining NCIS: Tony & Ziva and their roles are as follows:

Isla Gie ( Foundation ) as TALI : Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child. She’s more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she’s ready to prove this to them.

Amita Suman ( Shadow and Bone ) as CLAUDETTE : The Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s private security company and the only reason the place runs as smoothly as it does. There’s no problem Claudette can’t solve or code she can’t crack.

Maximilian Osinski ( Ted Lasso ) as BORIS : A Russian ex-pat and a brilliant computer hacker, one of the best and most elusive in the world. Boris lives outside the law and polite society and enjoys the anonymity and freedom that affords.

Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) as MARTINE: A former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). She is elegant and cunning, playing both sides of any conflict masterfully to protect her own self-interest.

Julian Ovenden ( Bridgerton ) as JONAH : A former computer programmer for the NSA and now the Secretary General of Interpol. Charming, decisive and confident, Jonah sees the ways in which the world is broken and knows he can fix it.

Terence Maynard ( Coronation Street ) as DR. LANG : A deeply experienced therapist, gentle and probing, Dr. Lang treats patients with severe traumas and helps them find comfort and agency.

Lara Rossi ( The Watch ) as SOPHIE : A highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS), Sophie brings a unique blend of maternal warmth and hyper-vigilance to her role as a caretaker for Tali.

James D’Arcy (Agent Carter) as HENRY : A high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry has spent his career in law enforcement chasing international criminals. Career-focused with no wife or family of his own, Henry has always been happily married to his job.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then—and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva — Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by John McNamara, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals and Mairzee Almas. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Paramount+ Australia is the home to the NCIS franchise with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i and locally produced original NCIS: Sydney currently streaming on platform.

