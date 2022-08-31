Get ready for love on the high seas!

Set sail through the Mediterranean alongside a group of Australia’s most eligible singles on The Real Love Boat, as their love stories begin.

Host Darren McMullen, Cruise Director Hannah Ferrier, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody, and Princess Cruises’ Captain Paolo Arrigo, will be onboard to guide the way.

Only one couple can make it to the final port. Who will drop anchor and who will abandon ship?