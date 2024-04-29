Liberty A-League Semi Finals Review

Relive all the best moments from an incredible 2023/24 Liberty A-League Semi Finals on 10 Play.

The Sky Blues held the advantage heading into the second leg thanks to Mackenzie Hawkesby's second half strike.

Relive all the action from the Mariners vs Sydney FC (First Leg)

The deciding leg at Leichhardt Oval was a nervy affair with Hawkesby once again getting on the scoresheet on the half hour mark before Rola Badawiya soon equalised before half time.

The visitors pushed until the final whistle but were unable to find a required second goal that would have sent the match into extra time.

Relive all the action from the Sydney FC vs Mariners (Second Leg)

The second semi final between Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets took centre stage on Sunday at AAMI Park.

A dominant performance from City saw them run away with a 3-0 win at a packed Maitland Sports Ground in the first leg.

Catch up with all the action from the Jets vs City (First Leg)

The deciding encounter saw City dominate yet again as they saw off their opponents by the same score line in Maitland to secure a home Grand Final next Saturday.

Catch up with all the action from the City vs Jets (Second Leg)

A-League Women: Important Links

Catch up with all the action from the Elimination Finals

Two eye-catching elimination finals produced two upsets with Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners progressing at the expense of Western United and Melbourne Victory.

Extra time was required in Tarneit with Melina Ayres and Sophie Hoban's goals securing a 4-2 win for the Jets after Sarina Bolden's first half brace.

Relive all the action from the Western United vs Newcastle Jets match

Relive all the action from the Melbourne Victory vs Central Mariners match

A tense affair between Victory and the Mariners at the Home of the Matildas saw the score locked at 0-0 following the conclusion of extra time.

Ex-Victory keeper, Casey Dumont, was the star of the show in the shootout that followed as the Mariners came out on top to secure their place in the semi finals in their first season back in the Liberty A-League.