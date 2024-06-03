Football Review: May 2024

It was a bumper month of football across 10 Play, with countless of spectacular moments.

It is now time to take stock and review the very best of what May had to offer in the football world.

Check out some of the links below to the major events that took place over the course of May:

A-League Men: Mariners secure history-making Treble

The Central Coast Mariners added the final piece to the jigsaw when they lifted the Isuzu UTE A-League Trophy in a thrilling Grand Final against Melbourne Victory.

An unforgettable season saw the men from Gosford become the first side in Australian football history to win the treble which included the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Premiership, Championship as well as ultimate success on the continental stage after securing the AFC Cup earlier in the month.

Relive all the action from their unforgettable campaign below plus get your A-Leagues football fix with all the highlights and replays from the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League and Liberty A-League Finals Series available to stream on demand across 10 Play.

Liberty A-League Women: Sydney FC secure the Championship

An unprecedented 22-round Liberty A-League season delivered a captivating Finals Series which culminated in triumph for Ante Juric's Sky Blues.

Catch up with all the action from the Grand Final below:

Postecoglou back in Melbourne for the Winter Festival of Football

Were were treated to an all Premier League affair to kickstart our Winter Festival of Football as Ange Postecoglou's Spurs came up against Newcastle United in front of over 70,000 spectators at the MCG.

Back in his hometown after completing his first season in charge of the North London club, Postecoglou was met with open arms from the crowd as they got to cheer on the former Socceroos coach as well as the raft of world class footballers.

Both sides named strong starting line-ups with the Spurs side featuring Micky Van De Ven, James Maddison and South Korean icon Heung-Min Son while the Magpies had Nick Pope between the sticks, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak up front.

A-League All Stars Assemble for Double Header

The A-League All Stars Men's side was back for the first time since taking on Barcelona in 2022 while the newly created A-League All Stars Women took to the pitch for the first time in their headline clash against Arsenal.

There were a number of familiar faces taking centre stage in this clash with CommBank Matildas trio Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross all featuring for the North London club.

FA Cup Final: United reign supreme in Manchester Derby

A second successive Manchester Derby delivered all the drama and suspense you would expect from a game of such magnitude.

The blue half of Manchester held bragging rights after coming out on top in last year's match up.

This time around, it was Manchester United who had the last laugh. Erik ten Hag's side pounced on their rivals who appeared to still be suffering from their title celebrations the previous weekend.

The Red Devils victory also had an added bonus which saw them qualify for Europe next season at the expense of Newcastle United who will have to do without continental football in 2024/25.

Missing the FA Cup? 10 Play has a mountain of exciting FA Cup content, available to watch right now.

Watch FA Cup Bonus Features Now On 10 Play

AFC Cup: Mariners triumph on the Continental Stage

Central Coast Mariners added the second of their eventual third trophies of the season when they knocked off Lebanese outfit Al Ahed in the AFC Cup Final earlier this month.

Not since Western Sydney Wanderers unlikely AFC Champions League title-winning campaign a decade ago, had an Australian side tasted continental success.

The Central Coast Mariners road to glory was the culmination of an eight month campaign that saw them clock over 100,000 kms in travel throughout the continent to the likes of the Philippines, India, Oman as well as the unheralded destination of Kyrgyzstan.

Al Hilal go unbeaten for the season as they lift RSL Trophy

The Saudi heavyweights raced to their record-breaking 19th title in emphatic fashion.

A memorable Roshn Saudi League season headlined by Al Hilal's achievements had plenty of other fantastic stories play out. Catch up with all the action from the league below and read more about Al Hilal's unforgettable season.

