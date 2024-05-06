A-League Women

Liberty A-League Grand Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Liberty A-League Grand Final on 10 Play

The 2023/24 Liberty A-League Grand Final was one to remember as Melbourne City went toe to toe against Sydney FC at AAMI Park on Saturday.

City were fresh from winning the Premiership while the Sky Blues experience spoke for itself as they turned out for their seventh straight Grand Final appearance.

It was a first Grand Final for Dario Vidosic in the City hot seat while for seasoned campaigner Ante Juric was all too familiar with the showcase event.

A tense first half saw neither side able to break free before a Sydney substitute was the one to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Shea Connors celebrates after the full time whistle (Photo by MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images)

