Liberty A-League Grand Final Review

The 2023/24 Liberty A-League Grand Final was one to remember as Melbourne City went toe to toe against Sydney FC at AAMI Park on Saturday.

City were fresh from winning the Premiership while the Sky Blues experience spoke for itself as they turned out for their seventh straight Grand Final appearance.

It was a first Grand Final for Dario Vidosic in the City hot seat while for seasoned campaigner Ante Juric was all too familiar with the showcase event.

A tense first half saw neither side able to break free before a Sydney substitute was the one to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Liberty A-League Grand Final: Highlights

Liberty A-League Grand Final: Mini Match

