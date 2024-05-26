Mariners crowned Isuzu UTE A-League Champions

The 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final was a match to remember with a record attendance at Industree Group Stadium there to witness an almighty clash that was decided in extra time.

The Melbourne Victory fans were in fine voice on Saturday night as they packed out their allocated section and provided the perfect backdrop to the action that took centre stage on the pitch.

Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final: Highlights

Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final: Mini Match

It took some time for both sides to stamp their authority on proceedings with Victory's game plan seemingly going to plan as the minutes wore on.

After a goalless first half, it was another wonder strike from a Victory defender that opened the scoring following Adama Traore's effort last weekend.

This time around it was Jason Geria who popped up with the cleanest of strikes five minutes after the break to send Victory fans into delirium.

The onus was now on the home side to find a way back in. They dominated the remainder of the second half but had to bide their time to restore parity with Ryan Edmondson drawing level in the first minute of added time.

That strike was enough to send the match into extra time with fellow substitute Miguel Di Pizio popping up to put the Mariners ahead for the first time.

With momentum on their side, Mark Jackson's held Victory at bay and in the remaining moments of extra time, they exposed their opposition's high line with Edmondson sneaking in for his second and their third of the evening to confirm the record-making treble.

Their come from behind triumph saw them achieve what no other A-League club has managed after they claimed the AFC Cup, Isuzu UTE A-League Premiership as well as became back-to-back A-League Champions.

